Austria’s Formula One deal extended to 2030

The race in Spielberg is a home one for Red Bull that owns two of Formula One’s 10 teams in champion Red Bull Racing and Italy-based AlphaTauri.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 17:04 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen wins the Sprint ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on Saturday in Spielberg. The race will stay on the F1 calendar until at least 2030.
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen wins the Sprint ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on Saturday in Spielberg. The race will stay on the F1 calendar until at least 2030.
infoIcon

Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen wins the Sprint ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on Saturday in Spielberg. The race will stay on the F1 calendar until at least 2030. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Austria’s Red Bull Ring will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2030 after the sport announced a contract extension on Sunday.

The race in Spielberg is a home one for the energy drinks company that owns two of Formula One’s 10 teams in champion Red Bull Racing and Italy-based AlphaTauri.

Both sides agreed a four-year extension to 2027 only last March.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said the latest extension was a tribute to the “vision and passion” of Red Bull’s late co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last October.

“The race in Austria is a big favourite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us,” he added in a statement.

Sunday’s announcement puts Austria ahead of other European circuits in terms of contract longevity.

Elsewhere, Bahrain has a deal to 2036, Melbourne to 2035, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to at least 2032, Miami to 2031 and Abu Dhabi to 2030.

The Austrian race returned to the calendar in 2014 after an 11 year absence.

Red Bull has won every race so far this season and nine in a row including the last round of 2022.

The team of double world champion Max Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Perez celebrated its 100th win in Formula One in Canada last month. 

