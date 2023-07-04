Cricket news: Australia goes 2-0 up in Ashes; West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup

England captain Ben Stokes’ awe-inspiring 155 was not enough as Australia secured a 43-run second-Test victory on a captivating fifth day at Lord’s to go 2-0 up in the Ashes. Stokes had added 108 with Stuart Broad for the seventh wicket in little more than 20 overs but miscued Josh Hazlewood with England still 70 adrift of its target of 371. Stokes, who was dropped on 77 and 114, struck nine maximums during his stay in the middle, a record for an Ashes innings. England was eventually bowled out for 327.

Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping by wicketkeeper Alex Carey on day five of the Lord’s Test not only spiced up the run chase but also brought acrimony and confusion post-match. Bairstow thought the ball was dead and casually wandered out of his crease as Carey threw down the stumps. There were heated exchanges between the players following Bairstow’s dismissal. A clearly wound-up Stuart Broad told Carey: “That’s all you will be remembered for.”

The Marylebone Cricket Club has suspended three members over altercations with Australian players at Lord’s on day five of the second Ashes Test. “They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place,” the MCC stated in a statement while apologising “unreservedly” . The incident took place after England’s Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Television footage appeared to show verbal clashes between Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and some spectators in the Long Room at lunch.

West Indies failed to qualify for the men’s 50-over World Cup for the first time after a seven-wicket loss to Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe. This was also the West Indies’ first-ever defeat to Scotland in 50-over cricket. The top two teams in the Super Six table will qualify for the 50-over World Cup.

Prithvi Shaw has signed with Northamptonshire to play the remainder of the County Cricket season in England. He will also be a part of the Royal London One-Day Cup which gets underway in August. Northamptonshire plays in Division One of the English County Championship. Shaw will become the fifth Indian to be part of the 2022-23 season following Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Ajinkya Rahane (Leicestershire), Arshdeep Singh (Kent) and Navdeep Saini (Worcestershire).

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors, becoming the first Indian to play in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), which will be held from August 31-September 10. Patil was recently named player of the tournament at the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in Hong Kong.