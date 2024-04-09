Indian sports wrap, April 9: Riya Bhatia advances to doubles quarterfinals in ITF tournament in Burundi

TENNIS

Bhatia reaches doubles quarterfinals in ITF tournament in Burundi

Riya Bhatia was beaten 6-2, 7-6(2) by Maelys Bougrat of France in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournmaent in Bujumbura, Burundi, on Tuesday.

Riya, however, made the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Marie Mettraux of Switzerland.

RESULTS Singles (first round): Maelys Bougrat (Fra) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 7-6(2). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia & Marie Mettraux (Sui) bt Sapir Cohen (Isr) & Julia Peer (Ita) 6-1, 6-3; Kamilla Bartone (Lat) & Sada Nahimana (Bdi) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Amanda Elkin (Mex) 6-0, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CRICKET

CAB inks partnership with industry body for Bengal Pro T20 League

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) for the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League (BPTL).

“As custodians of Bengal cricket, it is imperative that we create such opportunities and partnerships for not only the players but also the support staff and the ecosystem around it. That is where this partnership becomes so important,” said CAB president Snehasish Ganguly on the partnership with ICC and Arivaa Sports.

ICC director general Rajeev Singh said, “I am sure our members will take advantage of the wonderful opportunity Bengal Pro T20 presents to them.”

The BPTL, conceptualized on the lines of Indian Premier League (IPL), will be held for men and women after the IPL.

-Team Sportstar