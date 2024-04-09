TENNIS
Bhatia reaches doubles quarterfinals in ITF tournament in Burundi
Riya Bhatia was beaten 6-2, 7-6(2) by Maelys Bougrat of France in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournmaent in Bujumbura, Burundi, on Tuesday.
Riya, however, made the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Marie Mettraux of Switzerland.
RESULTS
-Kamesh Srinivasan
CRICKET
CAB inks partnership with industry body for Bengal Pro T20 League
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) for the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League (BPTL).
“As custodians of Bengal cricket, it is imperative that we create such opportunities and partnerships for not only the players but also the support staff and the ecosystem around it. That is where this partnership becomes so important,” said CAB president Snehasish Ganguly on the partnership with ICC and Arivaa Sports.
ICC director general Rajeev Singh said, “I am sure our members will take advantage of the wonderful opportunity Bengal Pro T20 presents to them.”
The BPTL, conceptualized on the lines of Indian Premier League (IPL), will be held for men and women after the IPL.
-Team Sportstar
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports wrap, April 9: Riya Bhatia advances to doubles quarterfinals in ITF tournament in Burundi
- PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Arshdeep double strike leaves Sunrisers five down
- PBKS vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, opts to bowl first vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- FIDE Women’s Candidates 2024: Vaishali, Humpy looking to improve strike rate after four rounds
- Long jumper Sreeshankar to begin season in Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE