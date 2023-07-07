Serving up a masterclass, the Novak Djokovic way

Tennis phenom Novak Djokovic recently made news by capturing a Grand Slam for the record 23rd time. By doing so, he surpassed the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

In addition to his amazing tennis abilities, Djokovic is renowned for his commitment to maintaining a healthy body.

Even if age is just a number, Djokovic has overcome the odds by dominating tennis at 35. His firm discipline is one of the major elements that has extended his career. Djokovic is renowned for his stringent professional conduct and tough training regimen.

Djokovic has improved his eating habits over the years, which has contributed to his career’s striking turnaround. Djokovic’s path is a testament to the importance of nutrition in enhancing athletic performance, from his methodical commitment to his eating habits to his secret hydration drink during matches and gluten-free diet strategy.

Djokovic had a reputation for passing out during competitions earlier in his career. There have been a lot of instances of mid-match collapses, medical time outs, throwing up, fatigue, and breathing difficulties.

He tried encountering these issues by changing and adapting to new training methods at various terrains; he even had nasal surgery as asthma was thought to be the hurdle, but none worked out in his favour as his fitness status didn’t change much. Until a doctor suggested he do a food sensitivity test as he suspected digestive issues behind his performance, fitness, and physical struggles.

Blood tests conducted afterwards revealed that Djokovic had a high intolerance to dairy and wheat products as well as a minor sensitivity to tomatoes. Coming from a family that owned a pizza restaurant and a cultural background where wheat consumption is common, Djokovic had to make a tough choice of cutting gluten and dairy products from his diet. And it did wonders!

Djokovic lost 5–6 kg in a year and started feeling better physically and mentally. He has become more energised and cognitively sharper since beginning the gluten-free lifestyle.

Gluten may have a variety of negative effects on an athlete’s health and performance. First off, eating gluten may cause some athletes to have gastrointestinal problems like bloating, gas, or diarrhoea. Furthermore, inflammation brought on by gluten can harm the intestinal lining, impairing nutritional absorption and perhaps decreasing energy levels, muscle repair, and overall athletic performance.

In addition, the body may experience systemic inflammation brought on by gluten, which might have an impact on the health of the joints and rehabilitation. To optimise their diet and guarantee top performance, athletes should be aware of their unique tolerance to gluten and, if required, seek advice from healthcare specialists to get the genetic testing done.

Consider your regular morning routine, which includes drinking milk, indulging in coffee, and nibbling on bread. Unknowingly, these seemingly simple decisions might cause a chain reaction of food sensitivities during your day.

For instance, milk might result in gas and gastrointestinal discomfort; coffee can create jitteriness and impair sleep; and wheat can contribute to brain fog and sluggishness. Understanding how these common foods affect your body can help you make informed choices that improve your health and fitness, unlocking your true potential and pushing the benchmarks of your performance.

Djokovic has also been seen consuming drinks between matches, the composition of which is still to be known. A video went viral when one of his support staff was seen preparing a drink while hiding it from the cameras and people around him.

Champions don’t like to share their secrets, but as a sports nutritionist, I can say that they personalised Djokovic’s hydration drink. Customised sports drinks with the ideal electrolyte balance are essential to an athlete’s plan for staying hydrated during various phases of a game.

Elite athletes make considerable efforts to optimise their sports drinks, including examining the makeup of their perspiration. This customised strategy guarantees that they maintain proper hydration, recover lost electrolytes, and perform at their best when it counts.

From a gluten-sensitive struggling athlete to an ace on the tennis court, Djokovic serves as a potent example of the importance of recognising and treating underlying health problems in order to improve athletic performance.

He was able to reach new heights on the court by maximising his performance through the elimination of gluten from his diet and the adoption of a customised strategy for nutrition and hydration.

His experience serves as proof that each individual’s body is different and that what works for one person could not be effective for another. Testing can reveal important insights about our genetic make-up that might transform the way we approach our food and consequently improve our athletic ability.

It is difficult to not but wonder what lessons lurk inside our own genetic code as we observe the incredible breakthroughs that players like Novak Djokovic have attained through individualised diet.

At the QUA Nutrition Clinic, genetic testing has developed into a priceless tool that supports athletes in maximising their performance through individualised dietary advice.

We happen to explore a universe of opportunities by looking at this route of self-discovery, where our genetic make-up holds the key to maximising our athletic potential.

Athletes have embraced the potential of genetic testing-based tailored nutrition and laid out the path for an exceptional road to peak performance.

To be a certain Djokovic, it takes discipline and a scientific way of eating. Success is not a random stroke of luck; you need to strategically plan and be determined to follow the path.