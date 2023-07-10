Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’s early declaration and more

13 The number of players who have the distinction of batting for some time (i.e. facing at least one ball) on each of the five days of a Test match. Australian opener Usman Khawaja, in the Birmingham Ashes Test match, became the latest to join this elite list. He thus became only the second Australian to achieve the feat, after Kim Hughes, who did so against England in the Lord’s Test match in 1980, which incidentally was not a part of any Ashes series. The lone Test match was then played as the Centenary Test.

Some batting by a player on all the five days of a Test match

Batter Bat1 bat2 For Opp Venue Dates Result M. L. Jaisimha 20* 74 Ind Aus Kolkata 23-28 Jan 1960 Drawn Geoff Boycott 107 80* Eng Aus Nottingham 28 Jul-2 Aug 1977 Won Kim Hughes 117 84 Aus Eng Lord’s 28 Aug-2 Sep 1980 Drawn Allan Lamb 23 110 Eng WI Lord’s 28 Jun-3 Jul 1984 Lost Ravi Shastri 111 7* Ind Eng Kolkata 31 Jan 1984-5 Jan 1985 Drawn Adrian Griffiths 114 18 WI NZ Hamilton 16-20 Dec 1999 Lost Andrew Flintoff (capt) 70 51 Eng Ind Mohali 9-13 Mar 2006 Lost Alviro Petersen 156 39 SAf NZ Wellington 23-27 Mar 2012 Drawn Cheteshwar Pujara 52 22 Ind SL Kolkata 16-20 Nov 2017 Drawn Rory Burns 133 11 Eng Aus Birmingham 1-5 Aug 2019 Lost Kraigg Brathwaite 182 25 WI Zim Bulawayo 4-8 Feb 2023 Drawn Tagenarine Chanderpaul 207* 15 WI Zim Bulawayo 4-8 Feb 2023 Drawn Usman Khawaja 141 65 Aus Eng Birmingham 16-20 Jun 2023 Won

Note: Occurred twice in the same Test innings in Bulawayo in Feb 2023





78 The number of overs faced by the English batters before the innings was declared on the opening day of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham on 16 Jun 2023. This declaration by England makes it the fourth-quickest by a captain in Test cricket history. Before this, no captain in Ashes history has declared so early in the first innings.

Earliest team declaration on day one of a Test match

Overs Total by Agst Venue Date Match result Captain 44.5 130/9d Pak Eng Lord’s 8 Aug 1974 Drawn Intikhab Alam 58.2 325/9d Eng NZ Mt Maunganui+ 16 Feb 2023 Eng won by 267 runs Ben Stokes 76.0 259/9d SA Aus Adelaide+ 24 Nov 2016 SAf lost by 7 wickets Faf du Plessis 78.0 393/8d Eng Aus Birmingham 16 Jun 2023 Eng lost by 2 wickets Ben Stokes 78.3 309/9d SA Zim Port Elizabeth+ 26 Dec 2017 SAf won by inns & 120 runs AB de Villiers

+ day-night Tests





44 The number of runs made by the Aussie captain Pat Cummins during his match-winning fourth innings, run chase in Birmingham. His score is now the highest for a number nine or below batter in a successful run chase in Tests in the fourth innings.

Highest individual scores for a batter at number nine or below in a successful run chase

Score Batter Bat# For Agst Venue Date 44* Pat Cummins (Capt) 9 Aus Eng Birmingham 20 June 2023 42* R. Ashwin 9 Ind Ban Mirpur 25 Dec 2022 40* Winston Benjamin 10 WI Pak Bridgetown 27 Apr 1988 38* Sydney Barnes 9 Eng Aus MCG 7 Jan 1908 35 Rashid Latif (WK) 9 Pak Aus Karachi 2 Oct 1994





61 The number of runs added by the Australian pair — Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon — in the match-winning fourth innings run chase. The stand is now the seventh-highest stand for the ninth and the 10th wickets in Test cricket history, where the batting side managed to win the Test match. The Cummins-Lyon stand also became the third-highest in Ashes history.

Highest partnership for the 9th and 10th wickets in a successful fourth-innings run chase in Test cricket

Runs Wkt Batter1 Batter2 For Opp Venue Date Result 81 9th V. V. S. Laxman Ishant Sharma Ind Aus Mohali 5 Oct 2010 Ind won by 1 wkt 78* 10th Kusal Perera Vishwa Fernando SL SAf Durban 16 Feb 2019 SL won by 1 wkt 76* 10th Ben Stokes Jack Leach Eng Aus Leeds 25 Aug 2019 Eng won by 1 wkt 61* 9th Jeff Dujon Winston Benjamin WI Pak Bridgetown 27 Apr 1988 WI won by 2 wkts 57* 10th Inzamam-ul-Haq Mushtaq Ahmed Pak Aus Karachi 2 Oct 1994 Pak won by 1 wkt 56* 9th Tibby Cotter Gerry Hazlitt Aus Eng Sydney 19 Dec 1907 Aus won by 2 wkts 55* 9th Pat Cummins Nathan Lyon Aus Eng Birmingham 20 Jun 2023 Aus won by 2 wkts





26 The number of consecutive innings where the England bowlers could dismiss their opponents since 2022. However, Australia’s victory in Birmingham by two wickets meant that the English bowlers could not extend this sequence. In Test cricket history, England’s recent effort occupies the joint-third position for sides bowling out the opposition in most consecutive innings.

Test bowling sides dismissing opponents in most consecutive innings.

Inns Opponent From To Opponents involved (number of occasions) 59 England 21 Mar 1885 18 Jul 1896 Aus (47), SA (12) 33 Australia 14 Oct 1999 12 Mar 2001 Zim (2), Pak (6), Ind (9), NZ (6), WI (10) 26 England 1 Jun 1978 2 Aug 1979 Pak (5), NZ, (6), Aus (12), Ind (3) 26 England 2 Jun 2022 18 Jun 2023 NZ (10), Ind (2), SA (5), Pak (6), Ire (2), Aus (1) 25 South Africa 6 Aug 2017 21 Jul 2018 Eng (2), Ban (4), Zim (2), Ind (6), Aus (8), SL (3)





All records are correct and updated until 27 June 2023



