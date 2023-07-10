Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’s early declaration and more

13 The number of players who have the distinction of batting for some time (i.e. facing at least one ball) on each of the five days of a Test match. Australian opener Usman Khawaja, in the Birmingham Ashes Test match, became the latest to join this elite list. He thus became only the second Australian to achieve the feat, after Kim Hughes, who did so against England in the Lord’s Test match in 1980, which incidentally was not a part of any Ashes series. The lone Test match was then played as the Centenary Test.
Some batting by a player on all the five days of a Test match
Batter
Bat1
bat2
For
Opp
Venue
Dates
Result
M. L. Jaisimha
20*
74
Ind
Aus
Kolkata
23-28 Jan 1960
Drawn
Geoff Boycott
107
80*
Eng
Aus
Nottingham
28 Jul-2 Aug 1977
Won
Kim Hughes
117
84
Aus
Eng
Lord’s
28 Aug-2 Sep 1980
Drawn
Allan Lamb
23
110
Eng
WI
Lord’s
28 Jun-3 Jul 1984
Lost
Ravi Shastri
111
7*
Ind
Eng
Kolkata
31 Jan 1984-5 Jan 1985
Drawn
Adrian Griffiths
114
18
WI
NZ
Hamilton
16-20 Dec 1999
Lost
Andrew Flintoff (capt)
70
51
Eng
Ind
Mohali
9-13 Mar 2006
Lost
Alviro Petersen
156
39
SAf
NZ
Wellington
23-27 Mar 2012
Drawn
Cheteshwar Pujara
52
22
Ind
SL
Kolkata
16-20 Nov 2017
Drawn
Rory Burns
133
11
Eng
Aus
Birmingham
1-5 Aug 2019
Lost
Kraigg Brathwaite
182
25
WI
Zim
Bulawayo
4-8 Feb 2023
Drawn
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
207*
15
WI
Zim
Bulawayo
4-8 Feb 2023
Drawn
Usman Khawaja
141
65
Aus
Eng
Birmingham
16-20 Jun 2023
Won
Note: Occurred twice in the same Test innings in Bulawayo in Feb 2023
78 The number of overs faced by the English batters before the innings was declared on the opening day of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham on 16 Jun 2023. This declaration by England makes it the fourth-quickest by a captain in Test cricket history. Before this, no captain in Ashes history has declared so early in the first innings.
Earliest team declaration on day one of a Test match
Overs
Total
by
Agst
Venue
Date
Match result
Captain
44.5
130/9d
Pak
Eng
Lord’s
8 Aug 1974
Drawn
Intikhab Alam
58.2
325/9d
Eng
NZ
Mt Maunganui+
16 Feb 2023
Eng won by 267 runs
Ben Stokes
76.0
259/9d
SA
Aus
Adelaide+
24 Nov 2016
SAf lost by 7 wickets
Faf du Plessis
78.0
393/8d
Eng
Aus
Birmingham
16 Jun 2023
Eng lost by 2 wickets
Ben Stokes
78.3
309/9d
SA
Zim
Port Elizabeth+
26 Dec 2017
SAf won by inns & 120 runs
AB de Villiers
+ day-night Tests
44 The number of runs made by the Aussie captain Pat Cummins during his match-winning fourth innings, run chase in Birmingham. His score is now the highest for a number nine or below batter in a successful run chase in Tests in the fourth innings.
Highest individual scores for a batter at number nine or below in a successful run chase
Score
Batter
Bat#
For
Agst
Venue
Date
44*
Pat Cummins (Capt)
9
Aus
Eng
Birmingham
20 June 2023
42*
R. Ashwin
9
Ind
Ban
Mirpur
25 Dec 2022
40*
Winston Benjamin
10
WI
Pak
Bridgetown
27 Apr 1988
38*
Sydney Barnes
9
Eng
Aus
MCG
7 Jan 1908
35
Rashid Latif (WK)
9
Pak
Aus
Karachi
2 Oct 1994
61 The number of runs added by the Australian pair — Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon — in the match-winning fourth innings run chase. The stand is now the seventh-highest stand for the ninth and the 10th wickets in Test cricket history, where the batting side managed to win the Test match. The Cummins-Lyon stand also became the third-highest in Ashes history.
Highest partnership for the 9th and 10th wickets in a successful fourth-innings run chase in Test cricket
Runs
Wkt
Batter1
Batter2
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
81
9th
V. V. S. Laxman
Ishant Sharma
Ind
Aus
Mohali
5 Oct 2010
Ind won by 1 wkt
78*
10th
Kusal Perera
Vishwa Fernando
SL
SAf
Durban
16 Feb 2019
SL won by 1 wkt
76*
10th
Ben Stokes
Jack Leach
Eng
Aus
Leeds
25 Aug 2019
Eng won by 1 wkt
61*
9th
Jeff Dujon
Winston Benjamin
WI
Pak
Bridgetown
27 Apr 1988
WI won by 2 wkts
57*
10th
Inzamam-ul-Haq
Mushtaq Ahmed
Pak
Aus
Karachi
2 Oct 1994
Pak won by 1 wkt
56*
9th
Tibby Cotter
Gerry Hazlitt
Aus
Eng
Sydney
19 Dec 1907
Aus won by 2 wkts
55*
9th
Pat Cummins
Nathan Lyon
Aus
Eng
Birmingham
20 Jun 2023
Aus won by 2 wkts
26 The number of consecutive innings where the England bowlers could dismiss their opponents since 2022. However, Australia’s victory in Birmingham by two wickets meant that the English bowlers could not extend this sequence. In Test cricket history, England’s recent effort occupies the joint-third position for sides bowling out the opposition in most consecutive innings.
Test bowling sides dismissing opponents in most consecutive innings.
Inns
Opponent
From
To
Opponents involved (number of occasions)
59
England
21 Mar 1885
18 Jul 1896
Aus (47), SA (12)
33
Australia
14 Oct 1999
12 Mar 2001
Zim (2), Pak (6), Ind (9), NZ (6), WI (10)
26
England
1 Jun 1978
2 Aug 1979
Pak (5), NZ, (6), Aus (12), Ind (3)
26
England
2 Jun 2022
18 Jun 2023
NZ (10), Ind (2), SA (5), Pak (6), Ire (2), Aus (1)
25
South Africa
6 Aug 2017
21 Jul 2018
Eng (2), Ban (4), Zim (2), Ind (6), Aus (8), SL (3)
All records are correct and updated until 27 June 2023
More stories from this issue
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
India’s tour of West Indies: Rohit Sharma & Co. embark on quest for smooth transition
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
Andy Roberts on 1983 World Cup final: Wasn’t particularly impressed with Indian batters and bowlers
- + SEE all Stories
Cricket news: Australia goes 2-0 up in Ashes; West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup
Latest on Sportstar
- India ends team event campaign in quarters at Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023
- Women’s World Cup 2023: Veteran Sinclair leads 23-player Canadian squad
- Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’s early declaration and more
- Wimbledon 2023: Dark horse Berrettini prepared for ‘great fight’ with Alcaraz
- Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 LIVE Score: Bopanna wins, Keys beats Andreeva to reach quarters; Djokovic, Alcaraz in action later
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE