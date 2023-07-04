MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Andy Roberts on 1983 World Cup final: Wasn’t particularly impressed with Indian batters and bowlers

Sir Andy Roberts, part of the feared West Indies pace quartet in the 1970s and 1980s, takes a trip down memory lane and recalls the 1983 World Cup final.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 10:15 IST - 3 MINS READ

Nilesh D. Mehta
Kapil Dev exults after dismissing Andy Roberts leg before wicket. India beat West Indies in the dramatic World Cup final at Lord’s on June 25, 1983. Here, joining him in the celebration, is Srikkanth, rushing in.
Kapil Dev exults after dismissing Andy Roberts leg before wicket. India beat West Indies in the dramatic World Cup final at Lord’s on June 25, 1983. Here, joining him in the celebration, is Srikkanth, rushing in. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

Kapil Dev exults after dismissing Andy Roberts leg before wicket. India beat West Indies in the dramatic World Cup final at Lord’s on June 25, 1983. Here, joining him in the celebration, is Srikkanth, rushing in. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

On June 25, 1983, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, Indian cricket turned a new leaf, changing the game’s image forever. Kapil Dev and his men emerged as World Cup champions. However, the path to the final was no cakewalk. The West Indies were eager to clinch a hat-trick of World Cup titles, having won in 1975 and 1979. But what transpired on that historic summer afternoon will forever be etched in the minds of every Indian cricket fan.

Sportstar had an exclusive chat with Sir Andy Roberts, who was part of the West Indies squad that lost to India in the 1983 World Cup final.

READ |India’s 1983 World Cup triumph: Where were you when Kapil’s Devils made history?

Your memories of the 1983 World Cup..

Yeah, we lost to India. It was one of those things. As we all know, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. You win some, and you lose some. We are always prepared to lose. We play to win—not at all costs, but fair and squarely. We were not outplayed by a better team. But as we all know, cricket is a game where you have to be on top for the duration of the match. We outplayed India up to the end of India’s innings. And you see, people don’t look at cricket as a game of luck and chance. Up until 1983, we hadn’t lost a World Cup game. In 1983, we were beaten twice. There were only two defeats between 1975 and 1983 in the World Cup, and India beat us both times.

What went wrong for the West Indies?

We were in form but due for a bad game. It was just India’s luck in 1983. Because of that great team that we had, we lost two games in 1983, and both to India. And then, five or six months later, we beat India 6-0. So, it was just that game. Luck went India’s way after they were dismissed for 180-odd.

Would you say India were good or the West Indies complacent?

We weren’t outplayed. We just lost the game. It was not overconfidence or complacency.

READ | 40 years of 1983 World Cup win: Dilip Vengsarkar recalls injury by Malcolm Marshall bouncer

What was the turning point of the final?

I think it was when Viv (Richards) got out. We could never recover.

You won in 1979 and lost in 1983. How will you compare the quality of the two editions?

The only difference in the finals is that in 1975 and 1979, we were inserted. In ‘83, we batted second. That was the difference.

Who impressed you the most on the 1983 Indian team?

Among the batsmen, I was not impressed by anyone in particular. No one got a fifty. Among the bowlers, no one got a 5-fer or even a 4-fer. So, I was not particularly impressed. Batsmen impress when you play a top-quality innings. And no one from India did that.

Related Topics

Andy Roberts /

World Cup 1983

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Andy Roberts on 1983 World Cup final: Wasn’t particularly impressed with Indian batters and bowlers
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  2. Cricket news: Australia goes 2-0 up in Ashes; West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Is the World Test Championship truly global?
    Shayan Acharya,Amol Karhadkar
  4. Brazil’s Marta says sixth Women’s World Cup will be her last
    Reuters
  5. ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Zimbabwe nears WC 2023 qualification with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. Andy Roberts on 1983 World Cup final: Wasn’t particularly impressed with Indian batters and bowlers
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  2. Cricket news: Australia goes 2-0 up in Ashes; West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Is the World Test Championship truly global?
    Shayan Acharya,Amol Karhadkar
  4. Racing world in shock over Dilano’s death; Verstappen continues fine run
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: Bazball approach is playing T20 shots in Tests
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Andy Roberts on 1983 World Cup final: Wasn’t particularly impressed with Indian batters and bowlers
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  2. Cricket news: Australia goes 2-0 up in Ashes; West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Is the World Test Championship truly global?
    Shayan Acharya,Amol Karhadkar
  4. Brazil’s Marta says sixth Women’s World Cup will be her last
    Reuters
  5. ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Zimbabwe nears WC 2023 qualification with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment