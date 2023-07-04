Andy Roberts on 1983 World Cup final: Wasn’t particularly impressed with Indian batters and bowlers

On June 25, 1983, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, Indian cricket turned a new leaf, changing the game’s image forever. Kapil Dev and his men emerged as World Cup champions. However, the path to the final was no cakewalk. The West Indies were eager to clinch a hat-trick of World Cup titles, having won in 1975 and 1979. But what transpired on that historic summer afternoon will forever be etched in the minds of every Indian cricket fan.

Sportstar had an exclusive chat with Sir Andy Roberts, who was part of the West Indies squad that lost to India in the 1983 World Cup final.

Your memories of the 1983 World Cup..

Yeah, we lost to India. It was one of those things. As we all know, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. You win some, and you lose some. We are always prepared to lose. We play to win—not at all costs, but fair and squarely. We were not outplayed by a better team. But as we all know, cricket is a game where you have to be on top for the duration of the match. We outplayed India up to the end of India’s innings. And you see, people don’t look at cricket as a game of luck and chance. Up until 1983, we hadn’t lost a World Cup game. In 1983, we were beaten twice. There were only two defeats between 1975 and 1983 in the World Cup, and India beat us both times.

What went wrong for the West Indies?

We were in form but due for a bad game. It was just India’s luck in 1983. Because of that great team that we had, we lost two games in 1983, and both to India. And then, five or six months later, we beat India 6-0. So, it was just that game. Luck went India’s way after they were dismissed for 180-odd.

Would you say India were good or the West Indies complacent?

We weren’t outplayed. We just lost the game. It was not overconfidence or complacency.

What was the turning point of the final?

I think it was when Viv (Richards) got out. We could never recover.

You won in 1979 and lost in 1983. How will you compare the quality of the two editions?

The only difference in the finals is that in 1975 and 1979, we were inserted. In ‘83, we batted second. That was the difference.

Who impressed you the most on the 1983 Indian team?

Among the batsmen, I was not impressed by anyone in particular. No one got a fifty. Among the bowlers, no one got a 5-fer or even a 4-fer. So, I was not particularly impressed. Batsmen impress when you play a top-quality innings. And no one from India did that.