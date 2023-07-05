MagazineBuy Print

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Kapil Dev emerged as the epicentre of an extraordinary narrative as he led his ‘Devils’ into battle, defying the odds and daring to dream. 

Published : Jul 05, 2023 09:32 IST - 2 MINS READ

Ayon Sengupta
Starry evening: Members of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team grace the Sportstar Aces Awards ceremony in Mumbai.
Starry evening: Members of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team grace the Sportstar Aces Awards ceremony in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: K R Deepak
infoIcon

Starry evening: Members of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team grace the Sportstar Aces Awards ceremony in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: K R Deepak

In the English summer of 1983, an extraordinary event took place that would be forever etched as cricket’s greatest underdog story. That event, on June 25, 1983, transformed India’s sporting destiny and our national life forever.

The cricketing colossus of the West Indies, with its intimidating pace and swaggering dominance, seemed poised to snatch its third championship from the quivering grasp of lesser mortals. And yet, the gods of cricket had other plans.

Kapil Dev, the enigmatic leader of the Indian cricket team, emerged as the epicentre of this extraordinary narrative as he led his ‘Devils’ into battle, defying the odds and daring to dream.

“A wave of euphoria swept Lord’s as India achieved the improbable and added a new page to cricket history by beating the West Indies in the World Cup final. India, dismissed as novices without the basic all-round skills to win such a competition, is the champion of the world in limited overs cricket. And what a team effort that took to create a saga and to dispel theories about strengths and weaknesses. What a victory it must be to score only 183 and yet win by 43 in a match that was not notable for great batting,” read R. Mohan’s report in the July 9, 1983 issue of Sportstar.

READ: Sunil Gavaskar: Bazball approach is playing T20 shots in Tests

Imprinted upon the collective consciousness of a nation, the image of Kapil lifting that coveted trophy on the Lord’s balcony stands as a testament to the power of dreams realised. It unleashed a cascade of inspiration, allowing a multitude of aspiring cricketers like a young Sachin Tendulkar to set their sights on greatness and manifest their aspirations into extraordinary deeds.

Although India would go on to claim another Cricket World Cup in 2011, it is the resonating echoes of 1983 that reverberate through the corridors of our minds and the chambers of our hearts.

During the annual Sportstar Aces Awards in February, we were blessed with the privilege of hosting a momentous celebration, marking the 40th anniversary of this triumph. It was a stunning moment, where the legendary warriors of 1983 graced us with their presence, allowing us to bask in the radiant glow of their forever inspirational victory. As we commemorate this glorious milestone, let us remember that it is not just a celebration of cricket but a celebration of the spirit of India. It is a reminder that when we unite, when we believe, and when we strive for excellence, we can achieve the unimaginable.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

