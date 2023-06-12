New records Djokovic set with 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open 2023

Published : Jun 12, 2023 08:28 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Novak Djokovic set a new men’s record of 23 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era with his win over Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday with a 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

The Serbian set a number of records with his historic win at Roland-Garros. Here’s the complete list of those milestones (via ATP Media Info):

23 - Most Grand Slam titles won by a man in the Open Era

Djokovic, with his win over Ruud, broke the tie between him and Spain’s Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles clinched by a male player since 1968, the beginning of the Open Era. In the all-time list, Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams and only one behind Margaret Court (24).

3 - Every Grand Slam won at least thrice

The Serbia clinched his third French Open title and became the first man in history to have won every Grand Slam at least three times (Court, Serena and Steffi Graf have achieved the same feat in women’s tennis). Djokovic also has 10 Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles and three US Open titles.

36 years 20 days - Oldest French Open men’s champion

Djokovic, at 36 years 20 days, is the oldest men’s singles winner at the French Open since 1968. The Serbian broke Nadal’s record (36 years 2 days) set last year.

Overall, he is the fourth-oldest male Grand Slam champion - only behind Ken Rosewall who tops the list with his 1972 Australian Open triumph at the age of 37 years 2 months and also takes the third spot with 1971 Australian Open when he was 36 years 4 months old. Roger Federer is second on this list, having won the 2018 Australian Open at the age of 36 years 6 months.

34 - Equalled most Grand Slam finals appearances

Djokovic, who already held the men’s record of most appearances in Grand Slam finals with Federer (31) in second and Nadal (30) in the third sport, also equalled the all-time record of Chris Evert (34).

94 - Equalled Lendl’s record of third-most career titles

Djokovic clinched the 94th singles title of his career in Paris. With it, he joined Iva Lendl at the third spot in the all-time list and is only behind Federer (103) and Connors (109).

35 - Since turning 35, this was his third Grand Slam final

Since turning 35 last year in May, Djokovic has reached three Grand Slam finals. Only Rosewall (6) and Federer (4) have made more men’s singles finals at Grand Slam events after turning 35.

6 - Sixth man to win at least three French Open titles

Djokovic is now one of only six man who have won the French Open at least thrice in the Open Era. He is tied with Gustavo Kuerten(3), Ivan Lendl (3), Mats Wilander (3) and only behind Bjorn Borg (6) and Nadal (14).