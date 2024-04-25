MagazineBuy Print

Madrid Open: Osaka stumbles against Samsonova, Gauff sails through

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka twice battled back from a break down in the second set to force a decisive third but world number 17 Samsonova eventually ground out the victory.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 21:48 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova shakes hands with Japan’s Naomi Osaka after winning their round of 64 match.
Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova shakes hands with Japan’s Naomi Osaka after winning their round of 64 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova shakes hands with Japan’s Naomi Osaka after winning their round of 64 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liudmila Samsonova brought former world number one Naomi Osaka’s return to clay to a halt in the second round of the Madrid Open on Thursday with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

Elsewhere, American Coco Gauff sailed through to the third round with a 6-0, 6-0 thumping of Arantxa Rus.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka twice battled back from a break down in the second set to force a decisive third but world number 17 Samsonova eventually ground out the victory.

Japanese star Osaka returned to tennis in January after a long break and earned her first victory on clay for two years on Wednesday against Greet Minnen.

However Russian 15th seed Samsonova, whom Osaka beat at Indian Wells in March, was able to end a four-match losing streak with her victory in two hours 22 minutes in the Spanish capital.

Hard-court expert Osaka, 26, is not overly fond of the red dirt and has not won back-to-back matches on the surface since 2019.

She lost last week at the Rouen Open in France against Martina Trevisan in her first match back on clay but improved this week.

“I felt -- I don’t want to say happy -- I felt good that I was able to fight back,” said Osaka.

“I think it’s a big difference from my match in France, so I was happy that I learned from that match, but obviously really sad that I lost.”

Samsonova raced into a 4-0 first set lead, breaking in the first and third games as Osaka struggled.

Also read | French Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money

“Honestly, it’s not the sliding part for me, it’s the touch,” said Osaka.

“I feel like I’m getting the balls, I’m just not really placing them well.”

After recovering an early break Osaka was broken again in the fifth game and Samsonova took a 4-2 lead. However Osaka battled back and won the next four games to take the set.

In the decider the players exchanged breaks before Osaka eventually blinked in the 11th game, with Samsonova wrapping up victory on serve. She will face Madison Keys in the next round.

Gauff, 20, romped to a ‘double bagel’ triumph in only 51 minutes against her 33-year-old Dutch opponent Rus.

The American saved four break points in the match to become the third player ever to win 6-0, 6-0 in the Madrid Open main draw.

World number three Gauff will face Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the third round.

Later Thursday world number one and last year’s runner-up in Madrid, Iga Swiatek, faces China’s Wang Xiyu.

