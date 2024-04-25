MagazineBuy Print

Boris Becker discharged from bankruptcy: lawyer

The three-time Wimbledon winner was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for concealing assets in April 2022 but was released in December of the same year and subsequently deported to Germany.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 20:01 IST , Berlin, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Boris Becker has been discharged from bankruptcy by a London court.
File Photo: Boris Becker has been discharged from bankruptcy by a London court. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Boris Becker has been discharged from bankruptcy by a London court. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has been discharged from bankruptcy by a London court following a deal with his debtors, the 56-year-old German’s lawyer said on Thursday.

“As a result of an agreement with his insolvency administrators, Boris Becker’s bankruptcy, which began in 2017, was legally terminated by a decision by the High Court in London yesterday,” Becker’s lawyer said in a statement sent to AFP.

ALSO READ | BJK Cup finals group stage replaced with knockout round: ITF

The three-time Wimbledon winner was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for concealing assets in April 2022 but was released in December of the same year and subsequently deported to Germany.

