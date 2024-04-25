Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has been discharged from bankruptcy by a London court following a deal with his debtors, the 56-year-old German’s lawyer said on Thursday.
“As a result of an agreement with his insolvency administrators, Boris Becker’s bankruptcy, which began in 2017, was legally terminated by a decision by the High Court in London yesterday,” Becker’s lawyer said in a statement sent to AFP.
ALSO READ | BJK Cup finals group stage replaced with knockout round: ITF
The three-time Wimbledon winner was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for concealing assets in April 2022 but was released in December of the same year and subsequently deported to Germany.
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Markande dismisses Jacks; Bengaluru 65/2
- Boris Becker discharged from bankruptcy: lawyer
- Olympic shooting trials: Arjun, Nancy take top spot in air rifle; Rhythm places first in air pistol
- Federation Cup: Babli makes remarkable comeback and wins women’s 55kg gold
- SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, to bat first v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE