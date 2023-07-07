MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Former champion Kvitova, Kostyuk reach third round; Badosa retires with injury

Wimbledon 2023: While two-time champion Kvitova beat Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2, Kostyuk was leading Badosa 6-2, 1-0 when the Spanish player was forced to retire due to a back problem.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 18:02 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova reacts after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the second round of Wimbledon in London on Friday.
Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova reacts after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the second round of Wimbledon in London on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova reacts after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the second round of Wimbledon in London on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Twice former champion Petra Kvitova cruised into the third round at Wimbledon on Friday, the ninth seed brushing aside the limited challenge of Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 on a sun-drenched Court Two.

The 33-year-old Czech, who triumphed in 2011 and 2014, has got past the third round only once since her second victory but did not need to be anywhere near her best in a match full of errors, most of them from Sasnovich, who has never gone beyond the fourth round at a Grand Slam in 10 years of trying.

Kvitova warmed up for Wimbledon with a grasscourt title in Berlin and though they traded early breaks, the Czech always looked to be on top and broke for 4-2, with Sasnovich dropping serve again, finishing with a double fault, to lose the first set.

The Belarusian, sporting full length white leggings, briefly perked up to break for 1-1 in the second but it did not last as the error count remained high in the face of Kvitova’s deep and accurate groundstrokes and the favourite cruised home in 74 minutes.

“It’s always difficult to play her, always a battle, and I’m happy that somehow I found a way and I’m through,” said Kvitova, who his the fifth-highest earning female player with almost 37 million dollars banked.

“I really enjoyed the it. You never know how long you can play but I wish it never ends – all the support is always amazing.”

Kostyuk to face Keys

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk during her second-round match against Paula Badosa of Spain.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk during her second-round match against Paula Badosa of Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk reached the third round for the first time after her Spanish opponent Paula Badosa retired with an injury during their match.

The 21-year-old Kostyuk was leading 6-2, 1-0 when Badosa pulled out with a back problem.

Badosa, the 25-year-old girlfriend of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who will renew his battle with Andy Murray later on Friday, missed the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture.

Spain’s Badosa was scheduled to play with Tsitsipas in the mixed doubles but that now looks unlikely.

Kostyuk defeated eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round and will hope to continue her run against 25th seed Madison Keys who beat Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-3.

