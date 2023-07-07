Wimbledon 2023, Day 5 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Swiatek and Djokovic in action on Centre Court

Four-time defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic faces Stan Wawrinka in third round on Centre Court on the fifth day of the 2023 Wimbledon in London on Friday.

Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the second round while top women’s seed Iga Swiatek will take on Croatia’s Petra Martic for a place in the fourth round.

Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur will also be in second-round action.

Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day five of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA) - 6PM IST

Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - Andy Murray (GBR) leads [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4 - Not before 7:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [30] Petra Martic (CRO)

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court 1

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA) - 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [12] Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [Q] Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)

Court 2

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [9] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich - 3:30PM IST’

Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - [3] Daniil Medvedev leads Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 4-4 - Not before 5PM IST

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [LL] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs [WC] Liam Broady (GBR)

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Court 3

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Quentin Halys (FRA)

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA)

Court 12

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [25] Madison Keys (USA) vs [Q] Victorija Golubic (SUI) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [11] Daria Kasatkina vs [19] Victoria Azarenka

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [7] Andrey Rublev vs [WC] David Goffin (BEL)

Court 18

Women’s Singles, Second Round - Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Paula Badosa (ESP) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [15] Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Men’s Singles, Third Round - [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs [Q] Maximilian Marterer (GER)

Court 8

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [Q] Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) vs [LL] Tamara Korpatsch (GER) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, First Round - [25] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Jason Kubler

Court 9

Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - Marton Fucsovics (HUN) leads Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6(2), 6-3, 4-6 - Not before 5PM IST

Court 11

Women’s Singles, Second Round - Jule Niemeier (GER) vs Dalma Galfi (HUN) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Third Round - Guido Pella (ARG) vs Roman Safiullin

Court 14

Men’s Singles, Second Round - Christopher O’Connell (AUS) vs Jiri Vesely (CZE) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, Third Round - Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) vs Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [23] Magda Linette (POL)

Court 15

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [29] Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) vs Anna Blinkova - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [31] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) vs Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED)

Women’s Singles, Third Round - [20] Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Court 16

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [26] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

Court 17

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Madison Brengle (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Third Round - Daniel Galan (COL) vs Mikael Ymer (SWE)