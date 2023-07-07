Wimbledon 2023, Day 5 Order of Play: Alcaraz, Swiatek and Djokovic in action on Centre Court

Four-time defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic faces Stan Wawrinka in third round on Centre Court on the fifth day of the 2023 Wimbledon in London on Friday.
Top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz will be up against Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the second round while top women’s seed Iga Swiatek will take on Croatia’s Petra Martic for a place in the fourth round.
Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur will also be in second-round action.
Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day five of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA) - 6PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - Andy Murray (GBR) leads [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4 - Not before 7:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [30] Petra Martic (CRO)
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
Court 1
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA) - 5:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [12] Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [Q] Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)
Court 2
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [9] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich - 3:30PM IST’
Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - [3] Daniil Medvedev leads Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 4-4 - Not before 5PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [LL] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs [WC] Liam Broady (GBR)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
Court 3
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Quentin Halys (FRA)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA)
Court 12
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [25] Madison Keys (USA) vs [Q] Victorija Golubic (SUI) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [11] Daria Kasatkina vs [19] Victoria Azarenka
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [7] Andrey Rublev vs [WC] David Goffin (BEL)
Court 18
Women’s Singles, Second Round - Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Paula Badosa (ESP) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [15] Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs [Q] Maximilian Marterer (GER)
Court 8
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [Q] Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) vs [LL] Tamara Korpatsch (GER) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, First Round - [25] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Jason Kubler
Court 9
Men’s Singles, Second Round (To be completed) - Marton Fucsovics (HUN) leads Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6(2), 6-3, 4-6 - Not before 5PM IST
Court 11
Women’s Singles, Second Round - Jule Niemeier (GER) vs Dalma Galfi (HUN) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - Guido Pella (ARG) vs Roman Safiullin
Court 14
Men’s Singles, Second Round - Christopher O’Connell (AUS) vs Jiri Vesely (CZE) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles, Third Round - Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) vs Ana Bogdan (ROU)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [23] Magda Linette (POL)
Court 15
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [29] Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) vs Anna Blinkova - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - [31] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) vs Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED)
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [20] Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Court 16
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [26] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs Bianca Andreescu (CAN)
Court 17
Women’s Singles, Second Round - [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Madison Brengle (USA) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - Daniel Galan (COL) vs Mikael Ymer (SWE)
