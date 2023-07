Wimbledon 2023, Day 4 Results: Rybakina, Wawrinka reach third round; Ruud, Fritz and Muchova knocked out

Defending champion Elena Rybakina beat Frenchwoman Alize Cornet in straight sets to reach the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

Two-time quarterfinalist and former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka also made it to the round of 32 for the first time since 2015 with a victory in four sets over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The 38-year-old Wawrinka, a three-time Major winner, faces four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the third round on Friday.

However, both French Open runner-ups - Casper Ruud and Karolina Muchova - were knocked out of the tournament.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day four of Wimbledon 2023: