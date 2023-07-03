Austrian GP: Stewards uphold Aston Martin’s protest

Formula One stewards upheld a protest by Aston Martin against the results of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and accepted some drivers had not been penalised for breaching the rule on exceeding track limits.

The four race stewards said in a statement that the penalties would be reflected in the final classification, which had yet to be published.

“An examination of the list of deleted lap times provided to the stewards by race control revealed that a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred to the stewards for potential penalty,” they said.

“It was determined that some of these infringements warranted a penalty that was not previously applied when the provisional classification was published.”

Race control dealt with more than 100 deleted laps during the race and was asked to reconcile all of them with the penalties applied.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished sixth at the Red Bull Ring and Lance Stroll was 10th in a race won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Silverstone-based team are third overall and just six points behind Mercedes.