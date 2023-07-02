Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix highlights: Verstappen wins 5 in a row, Leclerc gets first podium of 2023 ahead of Perez

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint race result

Double world champion Max Verstappen ran away with an Austrian Grand Prix sprint race in a Red Bull one-two on Saturday to increase his Formula One lead over Mexican team mate Sergio Perez to 70 points.

Verstappen took the chequered flag a hefty 21.048 seconds clear of Perez on a drying track at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finishing third in the 24 lap 100km standalone race.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finished fourth and fifth with Nico Hulkenberg sixth for Haas, Esteban Ocon seventh for Alpine and George Russell bagging the final point for Mercedes on slick tyres a mere 0.009 behind.

