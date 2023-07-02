MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix highlights: Verstappen wins 5 in a row, Leclerc gets first podium of 2023 ahead of Perez

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Spielberg circuit.

Updated : Jul 02, 2023 20:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON
infoIcon

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint race result

Double world champion Max Verstappen ran away with an Austrian Grand Prix sprint race in a Red Bull one-two on Saturday to increase his Formula One lead over Mexican team mate Sergio Perez to 70 points.

Verstappen took the chequered flag a hefty 21.048 seconds clear of Perez on a drying track at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finishing third in the 24 lap 100km standalone race.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finished fourth and fifth with Nico Hulkenberg sixth for Haas, Esteban Ocon seventh for Alpine and George Russell bagging the final point for Mercedes on slick tyres a mere 0.009 behind.

Read Full report - Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix sprint race

- Reuters

Where can watch F1 in India?
The FIA Formula 1 World Championship races will be streamed in India only through F1 TV Pro on a subscription basis. The races will not be available to view on television.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
