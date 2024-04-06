MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tiger Woods appears set for Augusta Masters start despite ankle, back injuries

Woods is listed to speak with reporters at Augusta National on Tuesday and remains among those in the tournament field on the event website rather than among non-playing champions.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 09:00 IST , AUGUSTA, USA - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods.
FILE PHOTO: Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods. | Photo Credit: AP

Tiger Woods appears set to make his 26th start at the Masters next week, but the 15-time major winner remains hampered by severe leg injuries from a 2021 car crash.

Woods, whose plane was tracked to Augusta a week ago, is listed to speak with reporters at Augusta National on Tuesday and remains among those in the tournament field on the event website rather than among non-playing champions.

But the 48-year-old US superstar, whose 82 PGA Tour wins shares the all-time record with Sam Snead, is struggling with injuries, according to his long-time pal Notah Begay.

“He’s trying to formulate a strategy and approach that he can work with given the constraints that he is presented with, and he has got some constraints,” Begay told reporters on Wednesday.

“He has got zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have.”

READ | Hero Indian Open, Day 4: Final-hole eagle takes Veer Ahlawat to joint second spot; ‘Nervous’ Nakajima wins by four shots

Woods won the 2019 Masters for his first major title since 2008, but has struggled since making his comeback from the 2021 auto accident at the 2022 Masters, finishing 47th when he struggled just to walk all 72 holes at the hilly layout.

Last year, Woods matched a Masters record by making a 23rd consecutive cut, pulling level with Gary Player and Fred Couples, but later withdrew due to plantar fasciitis and underwent ankle surgery last April.

The five-time Masters champion reportedly played Augusta National last weekend with pal Justin Thomas and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.

So far this season, the only PGA event Woods has played was at Riviera in February, when he withdrew after one round due to illness.

Can he walk 72 holes?

The main struggle for Woods is walking a full four rounds, Begay said.

“He has been trying to find a way to recover,” Begay said. “He can play the golf. We always knew the question was going to be, ‘Can he walk the 72?’ That’s still up in the air.

“Can he recover from one round to the next? That’s the biggest question. I really don’t know and he’s not going to know either until he gets out there and figures out whether the way he has prepared for this year’s Masters is going to work for him.”

Woods has delivered some of the most spectacular shotmaking ever seen at Augusta National, creating roars that reverberated through the pines along the famed course.

He captured his first major title at the Masters in 1997, won again in 2001 to complete a “Tiger Slam” of four major wins in a row, then joined Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only back-to-back Masters winners with a 2002 triumph before taking the 2005 title.

In 2019, Woods completed a fairytale comeback by taking the Masters, having recovered from four back operations that left him wondering if he could have a normal life due to nagging pain, much less play golf again.

After his 2021 car crash, in which he suffered a shattered ankle and multiple fractures in his right leg, Woods said he was thankful to still have the leg but battled back for more than a year to make a comeback at the 2022 Masters.

Since then, however, Woods has played in only three majors, withdrawing at last year’s Masters and the 2022 PGA Championship and missing the cut at the 2022 British Open.

Related stories

Related Topics

Augusta Masters /

Tiger Woods

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tiger Woods appears set for Augusta Masters start despite ankle, back injuries
    AFP
  2. Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 3 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shelton to face Etcheverry in ATP US Clay Court semis
    AFP
  4. Charleston Open 2024: Top seed Pegula saves four match points, beats Azarenka to reach semifinals
    AP
  5. World champion Spain thumps Belgium in Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Tiger Woods appears set for Augusta Masters start despite ankle, back injuries
    AFP
  2. Hero Indian Open, Day 4: Final-hole eagle takes Veer Ahlawat to joint second spot; ‘Nervous’ Nakajima wins by four shots
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Hero Indian Open 2024, Day 3: Nakajima enlarges lead to four strokes; Ahlawat stays six shot behind
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Hero Indian Open 2024, Day 2: Veer Ahlawat stays in the hunt; Nakajima opens two-shot lead; Kofstad sets course record
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Hero Indian Open 2024: Indians trail as Day One produces three leaders - Luiten, Nakajima and Manassero
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tiger Woods appears set for Augusta Masters start despite ankle, back injuries
    AFP
  2. Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 3 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shelton to face Etcheverry in ATP US Clay Court semis
    AFP
  4. Charleston Open 2024: Top seed Pegula saves four match points, beats Azarenka to reach semifinals
    AP
  5. World champion Spain thumps Belgium in Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment