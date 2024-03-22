MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tiger Woods listed in next month’s Augusta Masters field

Woods was among 85 players listed in the field for the April 11-14 showdown rather than among the 17 listed as “past champions not playing” on the Masters website.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 09:14 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.
FILE PHOTO: Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tiger Woods was listed in the field for next month’s Masters on the tournament website on Thursday, the biggest sign yet that the 15-time major winner will compete at Augusta National.

The 48-year-old superstar was among 85 players listed in the field for the April 11-14 showdown rather than among the 17 listed as “past champions not playing” on the Masters website.

Woods, whose 82 career PGA Tour titles shares the all-time record set by Sam Snead, has not played since withdrawing from last month’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera after the first round due to illness.

The former world number one has won five times in 25 Masters starts, taking the green jacket in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and in 2019 in his most recent major triumph.

Woods made the cut in his 23rd consecutive Masters start last year, tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest such streak in tournament history, but he withdrew in the third round due to plantar fasciitis.

After undergoing ankle surgery last April to repair injuries from a 2021 car crash, Woods did not compete again until his Hero World Challenge invitational event in the Bahamas last December.

Woods has not finished four rounds at a major since the 2022 Masters, where he finished 47th in his comeback event after suffering severe leg injuries in the 2021 crash. He withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship after three rounds and missed the cut at the 2022 British Open.

Related stories

Related Topics

Augusta Masters /

Tiger Woods

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neymar’s father says his family won’t bail Alves out of Spanish prison after rape conviction
    AP
  2. Tiger Woods listed in next month’s Augusta Masters field
    AFP
  3. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: What happened the last time Chennai Super Kings played Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Miami Open 2024: Nishikori comeback ends in first round, Kalinina saves match point to beat Wozniacki
    AP
  5. International Olympic Committee targeted by Russian prank calls
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Tiger Woods listed in next month’s Augusta Masters field
    AFP
  2. LIV’s Rahm not yet sure how to address Masters Champions Dinner
    Reuters
  3. Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational, ends year-long title drought
    Reuters
  4. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  5. Will do everything in my power to earn points for Olympic qualification: Anirban Lahiri
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neymar’s father says his family won’t bail Alves out of Spanish prison after rape conviction
    AP
  2. Tiger Woods listed in next month’s Augusta Masters field
    AFP
  3. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: What happened the last time Chennai Super Kings played Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Miami Open 2024: Nishikori comeback ends in first round, Kalinina saves match point to beat Wozniacki
    AP
  5. International Olympic Committee targeted by Russian prank calls
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment