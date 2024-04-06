NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Live score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups are out; Updates of NEUFC vs KBFC

- April 06, 2024 18:50Head-to-head
NEUFC is winless in its last five meetings with Kerala Blasters FC, having drawn twice and lost thrice in the process.
Played: 19
Kerala Blasters FC: 8
NorthEast United FC: 4
Draws: 7
- April 06, 2024 18:44LIVE STREAMING INFO
The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
- April 06, 2024 18:29NorthEast United FC Starting XI
Gurmeet Singh (gk), Dinesh Singh, Michel Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Buanthanglun Samte, Hamza Regragui, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach, Redeem Tlang, Manvir Singh
- April 06, 2024 18:27Kerala Blasters FC starting XI
Lara Sharma (gk), Saurav Mandal, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Mohammed Azhar, Daisuke Sakai, Danish Farooq, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Aimen, Ishan Pandita, Nihal Sudheesh
- April 06, 2024 18:20Match Preview
Kerala Blasters FC will take on NorthEast United FC on April 6, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, hoping to regain momentum before the final leg of the season commences, having already qualified for the playoffs.
The Yellow Army had a stellar first half of the campaign that put it in a strong position to finish in the top six. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has now taken the club into the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been at the helm.
With three losses and a draw in its last five matches, it has dropped 11 points out of a possible 15. It lost to East Bengal FC by 4-2 in Kochi in its previous encounter. On the other hand, the Highlanders is in the penultimate spot with 20 points but still has nine of them to play for in the remaining three games.
