NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters Live score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups are out; Updates of NEUFC vs KBFC

NEUFC vs KBFC, Live score: Catch the live updates of the Indian Super League 2023-24 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC being played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Updated : Apr 06, 2024 18:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters FC player training ahead of its match against NorthEast United FC.
Kerala Blasters FC player training ahead of its match against NorthEast United FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
Kerala Blasters FC player training ahead of its match against NorthEast United FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League 2023-24 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC being played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

  • April 06, 2024 18:50
    Head-to-head

    NEUFC is winless in its last five meetings with Kerala Blasters FC, having drawn twice and lost thrice in the process.

    Played: 19

    Kerala Blasters FC: 8

    NorthEast United FC: 4

    Draws: 7

  • April 06, 2024 18:44
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • April 06, 2024 18:29
    NorthEast United FC Starting XI

    Gurmeet Singh (gk), Dinesh Singh, Michel Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Buanthanglun Samte, Hamza Regragui, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach, Redeem Tlang, Manvir Singh

  • April 06, 2024 18:27
    Kerala Blasters FC starting XI

    Lara Sharma (gk), Saurav Mandal, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Mohammed Azhar, Daisuke Sakai, Danish Farooq, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Aimen, Ishan Pandita, Nihal Sudheesh

  • April 06, 2024 18:20
    Match Preview

    Kerala Blasters FC will take on NorthEast United FC on April 6, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, hoping to regain momentum before the final leg of the season commences, having already qualified for the playoffs.

    The Yellow Army had a stellar first half of the campaign that put it in a strong position to finish in the top six. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has now taken the club into the playoffs in all three seasons that he has been at the helm.

    With three losses and a draw in its last five matches, it has dropped 11 points out of a possible 15. It lost to East Bengal FC by 4-2 in Kochi in its previous encounter. On the other hand, the Highlanders is in the penultimate spot with 20 points but still has nine of them to play for in the remaining three games.

