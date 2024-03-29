Indian F1 contender Kush Maini secures sponsorship deal with TVS Racing

India’s pioneering motorsports factory team TVS Racing, on Friday, announced a sponsorship deal with Indian racer Kush Maini, who currently participates in the Formula 2 championship for Virtuosi Racing.

Maini, who is part of the Alpine Academy as a junior driver, currently stands 5th in the driver’s championship after 3 rounds. He is also a designated reserve driver for Mahindra Racing in season 10 of the FIA Formula E World Championship.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company expressed, “TVS Racing has consistently strived to push boundaries and redefine standards in motorsports for over four decades now. Our efforts with honing the talents of racers like Harith Noah, Aishwarya Pissay and more, on a global stage is testament to our commitment of democratising motorsports.”

“Our decision to sponsor Kush Maini underscores the same commitment of nurturing talent and promoting the culture of racing in India, with a keen focus on celebrating international formats including the likes of F1 and F2. As a company deeply rooted in motorsports, we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Kush and extend our support in his endeavours,” he added.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kush Maini said: “It’s an honour to be supported by TVS, a company that’s very prestigious in India. It has been a driving force in pushing young talent from India to the world stage. It makes me proud to see the TVS colours on my car and suit in an elite championship like Formula 2. I am grateful for their support.”