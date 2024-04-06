The Indian challenge at FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Sunday, with the Round 3 action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
Vidit Gujrathi and D Gukesh will look to capitalise on the early advantage they gained after their wins in Round Two.
In the women’s category Koneru Humpy will be up against China’s Tan Zhongyi, who has taken an early lead in the tournament.
Indian Round 3 Schedule
- D. Gukesh (IND) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS)
- Vidit Gujrathi (IND) vs R. Praggnanandhaa (IND)
- Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) vs Nurgyul Salimova (BUL)
- Humpy Koneru (IND) vs Tan Zhongyi (CHN)
Colours
Gukesh and Vidit will wield the white pieces in their games on Saturday. In the women’s category, both Humpy and Vaishali will enjoy the advantage of white pieces.
ROUND 3 PAIRINGS
Open
Women’s
