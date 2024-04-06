MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024, Round 2: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi

FIDE Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi, D Gukesh, Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi secured wins in round two to kickstart their campaign.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 04:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vidit Gujrathi and Hikaru Nakamura in action during their Round 2 game.
Vidit Gujrathi and Hikaru Nakamura in action during their Round 2 game. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia
infoIcon

Vidit Gujrathi and Hikaru Nakamura in action during their Round 2 game. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia

India’s Vidit Gujrathi and D Gukesh gathered decisive wins to take an early advantage in the FIDE Candidates tournament, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Saturday.

Vidit’s win came against the odds as he trumped the experienced Hikaru Nakamura with black pieces. With this win, the Indian broke the World No. 3’s 47-game unbeaten streak in classical chess that had lasted since a loss to the defending world champion Ding Liren in the Candidates 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 2

Gukesh secured his win by trumping countryman R Praggnanandhaa in a complex game.

In the other games in the open category, Ian Nepomniachtchi beat Alireza Firouzja, while Fabiano Caruana bettered Nijat Abasov.

In the women’s category, India’s Koneru Humpy gathered her second draw of the tournament, against Russia’s Kateryna Lagno. R Vaishali though suffered a setback as she crashed to a defeat to Tan Zhongyi despite starting with white.

Match of the round - Vidit Gujrathi vs Hikaru Nakamura

