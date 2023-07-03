MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Austrian GP: Sainz and Hamilton among eight drivers handed late penalties

A note from the sport’s governing body FIA said there had been more than 1,200 potential track limits breaches in the race on Sunday.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 07:30 IST , Spielberg bei Knittelfeld - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Lewis Hamilton was among eight drives to receive a penalty for track limit violations in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton was among eight drives to receive a penalty for track limit violations in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lewis Hamilton was among eight drives to receive a penalty for track limit violations in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton were among eight drivers demoted after race stewards ruled late on Sunday that they had committed track limits violations in the Austrian Grand Prix.

In a race of attrition, punctuated by safety cars, the stewards found they had lost track of some of the violations.

A note from the sport’s governing body FIA said there had been more than 1,200 potential track limits breaches in the race.

In the confusion, Aston Martin filed a post-race protest.

Late on Sunday evening, after checking their sums, the stewards penalised eight drivers.

READ: Austrian GP: Stewards uphold Aston Martin’s protest

“An examination of the list of deleted lap times... revealed that a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred to the Stewards for potential penalty,” said a statement.

“It was determined that some of these infringements warranted a penalty that was not previously applied.”

Five racers in points positions were all found to have committed one breach and had 10 seconds added to their times.

ALSO READ: Verstappen lived up to Mateschitz’s ‘no risk, no fun’ mantra: Horner

Sainz of Ferrari, the highest-placed finisher to be punished, dropped from fourth to sixth. Lando Norris of McLaren Mercedes and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin both gained a position.

Hamilton fell from seventh to eighth, swapping places with Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Pierre Gasly of Alpine dropped a place to 10th. Alex Albon of Williams Mercedes was punished but stayed in 11th just outside the points.

Esteban Ocon, who accumulated four penalties for a total of 40sec added to his time, fell two spots to 14th. Nyck De Vries had two penalties for 15sec and Yuki Tsunoda one for 5sec, which dropped him to last among the 19 finishers.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
