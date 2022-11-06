Moto GP

Bagnaia wins maiden MotoGP title as Ducati ends 15-year drought

Defending champion Quartararo was 23 points behind Bagnaia going into the final race. The Yamaha rider needed nothing less than a victory to leapfrog the Italian but finished fourth in a race won by Suzuki’s Alex Rins.

06 November, 2022 19:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo’s Francesco Bagnaia in action.

FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo’s Francesco Bagnaia in action. | Photo Credit: PABLO MORANO

Francesco Bagnaia finished ninth in the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first Italian MotoGP champion since Valentino Rossi in 2009.

Spaniard Alex Rins won the race in Valencia, while Fabio Quartararo was fourth to finish 17 points behind Bagnaia after blowing a big lead from early in the season.

Quartararo was 91 points ahead after the first nine races.

The 25-year-old Bagnaia won seven races, including four in a row at one point.

“The hardest race of my life,” Bagnaia said. “The most important thing is that we won the championship. It’s a really great day.”

A Ducati rider hadn’t won a title since Casey Stoner in 2007, and it had been 50 years since an Italian rider had won a MotoGP title with an Italian bike.

Rins’ win at home came in his farewell from Suzuki. It was his fifth MotoGP career win.

Spaniard Augusto Fernández won the Moto2 title.

Recent MotoGP World Champions
2021 - Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha/FRA)
2020 - Joan Mir (Suzuki/ESP)
2019 - Marc Marquez (Honda/ESP)
2018 - Marc Marquez (Honda/ESP)
2017 - Marc Marquez (Honda/ESP)
2016 - Marc Marquez (Honda/ESP)
2015 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha/ESP)
2014 - Marc Marquez (Honda/ESP)
2013 - Marc Marquez (Honda/ESP)
2012 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha/ESP)
2011 - Casey Stoner (Honda/AUS)
2010 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha/ESP)
2009 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha/ITA)
2008 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha/ITA)
2007 - Casey Stoner (Ducati/AUS)
2006 - Nicky Hayden (Honda/USA)
2005 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha/ITA)
2004 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha/ITA)
2003 - Valentino Rossi (Honda/ITA)

