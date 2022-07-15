Moto GP

Marquez gets green light for physio six weeks after arm surgery

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez broke his arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020.

AFP
Madrid 15 July, 2022 17:14 IST
Marquez crashed in practice for the Indonesian Grand Prix in March and missed that race and the next one in Argentina with a recurrence of his double vision.

Marquez crashed in practice for the Indonesian Grand Prix in March and missed that race and the next one in Argentina with a recurrence of his double vision. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has been given the green light to begin physiotherapy six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right arm in the United States, his Repsol Honda team confirmed on Friday.

The 29-year-old broke his arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020 and while he returned to action in April last year, and won three races, his injury continued to cause him problems.

The latest operation was the fourth he had undergone on his arm.

"We have taken an important step in the recovery process," Marquez said in a statement on the team's website.

"In this second check-up, the doctors have confirmed that the humerus is consolidating correctly, with this we can start physiotherapy on the right arm and cardio training.

"I am very excited to be able to recover mobility in my arm to continue advancing the recovery process and I want to thank the entire medical team for their treatment and attention."

Doctor Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo carried out the operation at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, adding that Marquez will undergo a new review within the next six weeks.

