Safety car and bike arrive at Buddh International Circuit ahead of MotoGP Bharat

A total of three safety cars, including a BMW M5CS will be present at the venue during the races. The rest of the safety cars- BMW M2 (G87) and BMW M3 touring will land at the venue on Sunday.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 16:48 IST , Greater Noida - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The dynamic duo of safety car BMW M5 CS and safety bike BMW M 1000 RR Safety Bike 2nd Leg arrived at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida in Saturday ahead of IndianOil Grand Prix of India.
The dynamic duo of safety car BMW M5 CS and safety bike BMW M 1000 RR Safety Bike 2nd Leg arrived at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida in Saturday ahead of IndianOil Grand Prix of India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The dynamic duo of safety car BMW M5 CS and safety bike BMW M 1000 RR Safety Bike 2nd Leg arrived at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida in Saturday ahead of IndianOil Grand Prix of India.

Ahead of the inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix of India MotoGP race, the safety car and bike arrived at the Buddh International Circuit on Saturday. They landed in New Delhi via air freight and were transported to the venue in the early hours of the day.

A total of three safety cars, including a BMW M5CS will be present at the venue during the races. The rest of the safety cars- BMW M2 (G87) and BMW M3 touring will land at the venue on Sunday.

The safety bike- BMW M 1000 RR
The safety bike- BMW M 1000 RR | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The safety bike- BMW M 1000 RR

Its presence is essential to ensure prompt medical assistance in case of an incident on the opening lap. Additionally, the safety car is dispatched to assess track conditions when needed.

The safety bike- BMW M 1000 RR- will also be used during the race weekend at the Buddh International Circuit. The safety car is positioned at the rear of the grid at the commencement of a race. During the first lap of the race, it trails the riders before retreating into the pit lane.

