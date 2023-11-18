MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP Qatar: Johann Zarco tops qualifying one

The Prima Pramac rider’s time of 1:52.38 beat the previous course record set by current world champion Francesco Bagnaia in 2021 by almost four-tenths of a second.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 20:06 IST , LUSAIL - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Prima Pramac’s French rider Johann Zarco speaks with teammates in the pit lane during a practice session
Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac) recorded the fastest time in qualifying number one at the Qatar Moto GP on Saturday.

Zarco’s time of 1:52.38 beat the previous course record set by current world champion Francesco Bagnaia in 2021 by almost four-tenths of a second.

READ MORE: Alex Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP sprint, Martin closes gap on Bagnaia

He finished 0.055 seconds ahead of Spaniard Alex Marquez (Ducati-Gresini) in second place and 0.122 faster than third-placed Italian Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati-VR46).

The top three will compete in qualifying round two later on Saturday, which will determine the first 12 places on the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

