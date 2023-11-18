MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP Qatar: Jorge Martin wins sprint to cut Bagnaia’s title lead

Martin, who started fifth on the grid, finished ahead of Gresini Racing’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and polesitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing took the final place on the podium.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 23:25 IST , LUSAIL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Prima Pramac Racing Spanish rider Jorge Martin competes during the practice session ahead of the Moto GP Grand Prix.
Prima Pramac Racing Spanish rider Jorge Martin competes during the practice session ahead of the Moto GP Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Prima Pramac Racing Spanish rider Jorge Martin competes during the practice session ahead of the Moto GP Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin won the Qatar Grand Prix sprint to cut Francesco Bagnaia’s world championship lead to seven points after the Ducati rider came fifth at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday.

Martin, who started fifth on the grid, finished ahead of Gresini Racing’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and polesitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing took the final place on the podium.

READ MORE: MotoGP Qatar: Johann Zarco tops qualifying one

Martin’s victory ensured the battle for the riders’ championship will stretch to the final round of the MotoGP season in Valencia next weekend.

Bagnaia seemed to be struggling with grip on his rear tyre and he could do nothing to catch up with the leaders, finishing behind Gresini’s Alex Marquez.

