MotoGP Qatar: Jorge Martin wins sprint to cut Bagnaia’s title lead

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin won the Qatar Grand Prix sprint to cut Francesco Bagnaia’s world championship lead to seven points after the Ducati rider came fifth at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday.
Martin, who started fifth on the grid, finished ahead of Gresini Racing’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and polesitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing took the final place on the podium.
Martin’s victory ensured the battle for the riders’ championship will stretch to the final round of the MotoGP season in Valencia next weekend.
Bagnaia seemed to be struggling with grip on his rear tyre and he could do nothing to catch up with the leaders, finishing behind Gresini’s Alex Marquez.
