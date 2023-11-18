MagazineBuy Print

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Leclerc on pole as Ferrari sweeps qualifying

Max Verstappen, who is seeking an 18th win of the season on Saturday night, qualified third for Red Bull.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 15:16 IST , LAS VEGAS - 1 MIN READ

Ferrari’s driver Charles Leclerc celebrates after finishing in pole position in the qualifying session for the Las Vegas.
Ferrari’s driver Charles Leclerc celebrates after finishing in pole position in the qualifying session for the Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: AFP
Ferrari’s driver Charles Leclerc celebrates after finishing in pole position in the qualifying session for the Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ferrari rebounded from a disastrous first day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sweep of Friday night qualifying.

Only it does not translate into a 1-2 start in Saturday night’s race for the two Ferrari drivers. Sainz is in a backup car because his Ferrari was badly damaged when he ran over a drainage valve cover in Thursday night’s opening practice.

Because he needed to move to a backup car for the rest of the weekend, Sainz was penalized 10 spots on the starting grid and will instead start 12th on Saturday night. Ferrari tried to argue against the penalty because the damage to the car was caused by the track surface, but the FIA had no provision in its rules to grant an exception.

ALSO READ | Las Vegas Grand Prix: Russell fastest in final practice session

After winning the pole, Leclerc’s image was broadcast on The Sphere which overlooks the 3.85-mile (6.2 kilometre) street circuit that utilises a large portion of the Strip.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Max Verstappen, who is seeking an 18th win of the season on Saturday night, qualified third for Red Bull.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, followed by Pierre Gasly of Alpine. Williams teammates Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were sixth and seventh and it was the best qualifying effort of the season for American rookie Sargeant.

Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and McLaren drivers Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri were eliminated in the first round.

Position after qualification
1. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1 minute, 32.726 seconds.
2. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 1:32.770.
3. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104.
4. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:33.112.
5. Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 1:33.239.
6. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 1:33.323.
7. Logan Sargeant, USA, Williams, 1:33.513.
8. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1:33.525.
9. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 1:33.537.
10. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 1:33.555.
11. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:33.837.
12. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855.
13. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 1:33.979.
14. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1:34.199.
15. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Alphatauri, 1:34.308.
16. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 1:34.703.
17. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 1:34.834.
18. Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1:34.849.
19. Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 1:34.850.
20. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 1:36.447.

