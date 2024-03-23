Vinales wins Portugal MotoGP sprint ahead of Marquez

Maverick Vinales, riding an Aprilia, won the sprint race at the Portuguese MotoGP on Saturday leading a Spanish sweep of the podium.

The revived Marc Marquez, on a Gresini Ducati, took second after barging past Jorge Martin, on a Pramac Ducati, on the last lap.

The double reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia on a factory Ducati, who led until swerving off the track with five laps to go, was a distant fourth.