Vinales wins Portugal MotoGP sprint ahead of Marquez

The revived Marc Marquez, on a Gresini Ducati, took second after barging past Jorge Martin, on a Pramac Ducati, on the last lap.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 21:20 IST , Portimao, Portugal - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Aprilia Spanish rider Maverick Vinales competes during the MotoGP qualifying session of the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on March 23, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Aprilia Spanish rider Maverick Vinales competes during the MotoGP qualifying session of the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on March 23, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) | Photo Credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
infoIcon

Aprilia Spanish rider Maverick Vinales competes during the MotoGP qualifying session of the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on March 23, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) | Photo Credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Maverick Vinales, riding an Aprilia, won the sprint race at the Portuguese MotoGP on Saturday leading a Spanish sweep of the podium.

The revived Marc Marquez, on a Gresini Ducati, took second after barging past Jorge Martin, on a Pramac Ducati, on the last lap.

The double reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia on a factory Ducati, who led until swerving off the track with five laps to go, was a distant fourth.

