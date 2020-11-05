Motorsport Motorsport Lecuona to miss European GP due to quarantine Tech3 confirmed Lecuona will have another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the result of which will determine his availability for Valencia Grand Prix. Reuters 05 November, 2020 17:42 IST Iker Lecuona will miss this weekend's European Grand Prix in Spain after his brother and assistant tested positive for COVID-19. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 05 November, 2020 17:42 IST KTM Tech3 MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona will miss this weekend's European Grand Prix in Spain after his brother and assistant tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Thursday.Lecuona, who lives together with his brother in Andorra, tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday but has been forced into quarantine for the next 10 days in line with the guidelines in the country.READ| Indian racer Ashish Raorane training for Dakar Rally 2021 Tech3 confirmed Lecuona will have another COVID-19 test next Wednesday, the result of which will determine his availability for next weekend's Valencia Grand Prix.READ| Lewis Hamilton consoles George Russell after Imola mistake Spain's Lecuona is currently 17th in the championship standings with 27 points. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos