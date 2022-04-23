Motorsport Motorsport Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen wins sprint, on pole for Sunday's race World champion Max Verstappen won the first sprint race of the season on Saturday clinching pole position for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2022 20:43 IST Formula One world champion and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the first sprint race of the 2022 season on Saturday in Imola, Italy. - AP Team Sportstar 23 April, 2022 20:43 IST World champion Max Verstappen won the first sprint race of the season on Saturday, clinching pole position for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.Verstappen's championship rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished second while other Red Bull driver Sergio Perez came third.More to follow... Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :