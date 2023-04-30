Motorsport

Women’s world motorcycling championship set for 2024

Dorna, who promote both the MotoGP and Superbike world championships, said the new tournament will be run on Superbike weekends in Europe.

AFP
Jerez de la Frontera, Spain 30 April, 2023 08:46 IST
Jerez de la Frontera, Spain 30 April, 2023 08:46 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: KTM South African rider Brad Binder competes in the sprint race of the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera on April 29, 2023. 

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: KTM South African rider Brad Binder competes in the sprint race of the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera on April 29, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Dorna, who promote both the MotoGP and Superbike world championships, said the new tournament will be run on Superbike weekends in Europe.

A women’s world motorcycling championship will be staged for the first time from 2024 aimed at laying “the foundations for more equal representation” in the sport, organisers said.

Dorna, who promote both the MotoGP and Superbike world championships, said the new tournament will be run on Superbike weekends in Europe.

Also Read
Azerbaijan GP Sprint: Ferrari have made a step forward, says Leclerc

The aim in the debut season is to have at least six rounds, with two races per round with riders competing on identical motorcycles supplied by a single manufacturer.

“This new championship aims to create opportunities for female riders who are already competing to provide them with an environment in which they can build a professional career in motorcycle racing,” said the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM).

“It would also lay the foundations for more equal representation within the paddock in the future.”

No women currently participate in either the MotoGP or Moto2 championships.

However, Spain’s Ana Carrasco, who won the Supersport 300 world championship in 2018, is competing in her fifth season with the men in Moto3, the third tier of the series.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix - in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us