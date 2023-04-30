Women’s world motorcycling championship set for 2024

A women’s world motorcycling championship will be staged for the first time from 2024 aimed at laying “the foundations for more equal representation” in the sport, organisers said.

Dorna, who promote both the MotoGP and Superbike world championships, said the new tournament will be run on Superbike weekends in Europe.

The aim in the debut season is to have at least six rounds, with two races per round with riders competing on identical motorcycles supplied by a single manufacturer.

“This new championship aims to create opportunities for female riders who are already competing to provide them with an environment in which they can build a professional career in motorcycle racing,” said the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM).

“It would also lay the foundations for more equal representation within the paddock in the future.”

No women currently participate in either the MotoGP or Moto2 championships.

However, Spain’s Ana Carrasco, who won the Supersport 300 world championship in 2018, is competing in her fifth season with the men in Moto3, the third tier of the series.