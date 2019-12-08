XI Racing League: Mumbai Falcons wins two races on final day

Mumbai Falcons won two out of three races on the final day of the inaugural XI Racing League at the MMRT near Chennai on Sunday.

The team won the second and the third race after Bengaluru Racing Star’s victory in the first. Owing to six cars packing up for mechanical reasons, only six cars remained to participate in the rest of the races.

Read | Hornbill Rally: Sandeep-Prakash pair clinches title

Race-1 was interrupted by a Safety Car period after one of the cars blew the engine. Racing Star started fourth on the grid but with some smart tactics managed to pull ahead. The teams were required to make a mandatory driver change in the window between the ninth and the 14th minutes, and Racing Star, powered by Arjun Maini and England’s Oliver Webb, got it spot on, holding off a late charge from the Falcons duo of Kush Maini and Mikkel Jensen.

Kush Maini (in red) on a charge. Photo: Special Arrangement

The second race began on reverse grid of the previous race standings. As such, Delhi’s Gaurav Gill started from pole and led until he pitted for Raghul Rangasamy to take over. Rangasamy maintained the track position to finish second behind Falcons’ Kush Maini and Jensen. Racing Stars came third.

Falcons went on to complete a double later in the evening.