Amlan Borgohain and Jyothi Yarraji emerge fastest man and woman at National Games

Amlan Borgohain and Jyothi Yarraji won exciting races to emerge as the fastest man and woman of the National Games here on Saturday.

Undistracted by a false start, a gritty Amlan clocked 10.38 seconds to take the gold medal. “I just ran to win gold,” said Amlan.

Jyothi beat a star-studded field, including Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Sarabani Nanda, to win the women’s crown with 11.51.

“Hima didi and Dutee didi encouraged me during the warm-up. It helped me,” said Jyothi.

Both Amlan (200m) and Jyothi (100m hurdles) will compete in their primary events in the coming days.

Rosy Meena Paulraj took the pole vault gold with a new national record of 4.20m.

Commonwealth Games medallist M. Sreeshankar took the silver in long jump behind Jeswin Aldrin, who leaped 8.26m to win the gold with a new Games record, with a jump of 7.93m.

Men’s results 100m: Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 10.38; 400m: Muhammed Ajmal (SSCB) 46.29 (GR, Old: 46.30, Amoj Jacob, Gandhinagar, 2022); 5000m: Abhishek Pal (UP) 14:07.25; Long Jump: Jeswin Aldrin (TN) 8.26m (GR, Old: 8.04, Ankit Sharma, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (SSCB) 20.75m (GR, Old: 20.14, Inderjeet Singh, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); 4x100m relay: Tamil Nadu (Kathiravan, VK Elakiyadasn, S Jayakumar and B Siva Kumar) 40.01.