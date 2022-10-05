National Games: Hrutika Shriram wins diving gold, Sai Praneeth in badminton men’s singles final

Maharashtra's Hrutika Shriram won her second gold medal in diving by clinching the women's 10m platform event in the National Games at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex here on Wednesday.

The Railways employee, who hails from Solapur, scored 179.30 points to clinch the title. Madhya Pradesh's Palak Sharma took the silver with 175.10 points, while Esha Waghmode of Maharashtra claimed bronze with 172.35 points.

The trio had finished in the same order in the 3M Springboard contest 48 hours earlier.

“I was not at my best today and I erred on a couple of dives. There were butterflies in my stomach and I thought that I would have to settle for silver. But I am glad I was able to clinch gold despite that,” Hrutika said.

In badminton, former national champion B Sai Praneeth thrashed M Raghu of Karnataka in straight games and will face Mithun Manjunath in the badminton men’s singles final on Thursday.

In women's singles, top-seed Malvika Bansod of Maharashtra won a three-game thriller against Aditi Bhat in the women's singles semifinal. She will take on second-seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh in the women’s singles summit clash.

Meanwhile, in swimming, Assam's Astha Choudhury, who won the women’s 100m butterfly gold on the opening day of the Games, broke Richa Mishra’s mark of 2:21.66 in the heats of the 200m butterfly with a 2:21.52 winning effort.

Punjab’s Chahat Arora also set a new Games record in the women’s 50m Breaststroke with a time of 33.17 seconds, eclipsing the old time of 34.43 seconds set by Tamil Nadu's AV Jayaveena. Chahat had won a silver in the 200m Breaststroke on the second day.

The Results (finals): Diving Women’s 10m Platform: 1. Hrutika Shriram (Maharashtra) 179.30 points; 2. Palak Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) 175.10; 3. Esha Waghmode (Maharashtra) 172.35.