National Games 2022: Karnataka, Maharashtra win doubles gold medals

Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur defeated Gujarat’s Dhruv Hirpara and Madhwin Kamat 6-3, 6-4 in the final to emerge as the men’s doubles champions at the tennis arena of the National Games 2022 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Dev and Kalyanpur broke Hirpara and Kamat in the ninth game. The Gujarat pair saved a match point in the 10 th game but the Karnataka duo clinched the match on the next point.

In the women’s doubles final, Maharashtra’s Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar beat Karnataka’s Sharmada Balu and Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-4 to take the title.

Zeel Desai beat Bhosale 6-0 as the latter retired due to cramps in the women’s singles semifinals. She will meet Sharmada, who got past Yubrani Banerjee of West Bengal 6-0, 6-3 in the semis, in the summit clash.

Maharashtra’s Arjun Kadhe pipped Prajwal Dev 7-5, 7-5 in the men’s singles semifinals. He will take on Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar, who recorded a hard-fought 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Karnataka’s G. Manish in the last-four, in the final.