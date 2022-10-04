National Games 2022

National Games 2022: Karnataka, Maharashtra win doubles gold medals

While Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur won the men’s doubles gold for Karnataka, Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar clinched the gold medal in women’s doubles for Maharashtra.

Y. B. Sarangi
AHMEDABAD 04 October, 2022 22:25 IST
AHMEDABAD 04 October, 2022 22:25 IST
Maharashtra’s Rutuja Bhosale (left) and Vaishnavi Adkar (right) in action during the women doubles final against Sharmada Balu and Soha Sadiq of Karnataka at 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Maharashtra’s Rutuja Bhosale (left) and Vaishnavi Adkar (right) in action during the women doubles final against Sharmada Balu and Soha Sadiq of Karnataka at 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

While Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur won the men’s doubles gold for Karnataka, Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar clinched the gold medal in women’s doubles for Maharashtra.

Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur defeated Gujarat’s Dhruv Hirpara and Madhwin Kamat 6-3, 6-4 in the final to emerge as the men’s doubles champions at the tennis arena of the National Games 2022 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Dev and Kalyanpur broke Hirpara and Kamat in the ninth game. The Gujarat pair saved a match point in the 10 th game but the Karnataka duo clinched the match on the next point.

Also Read
National Games: Jyothi Yarraji, Ram Baboo hog limelight as athletics events conclude

In the women’s doubles final, Maharashtra’s Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar beat Karnataka’s Sharmada Balu and Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-4 to take the title.

Zeel Desai beat Bhosale 6-0 as the latter retired due to cramps in the women’s singles semifinals. She will meet Sharmada, who got past Yubrani Banerjee of West Bengal 6-0, 6-3 in the semis, in the summit clash.

Maharashtra’s Arjun Kadhe pipped Prajwal Dev 7-5, 7-5 in the men’s singles semifinals. He will take on Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar, who recorded a hard-fought 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Karnataka’s G. Manish in the last-four, in the final.

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Slide shows

National Games, October 4 in pictures: Ram Baboo breaks NR; Amlan Borgohain shines in men’s 200m

National Games 2022: October 3 highlights in pictures

National Games 2022: October 2 highlights in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us