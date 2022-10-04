National Games: Jyothi Yarraji, Ram Baboo hog limelight as athletics events conclude

Uttar Pradesh athlete Ram Baboo clocked 2 hours 36 minutes and 34 seconds to set a new National record for 35km race walk on the concluding day of athletics competitions at the National Games here on Tuesday.

In a race introduced last year and made its National Games debut this time, 23-year-old Ram Baboo’s mark helped him beat Haryana's Juned Khan, who clocked 2:40:51.00 here and held the National record of 2:40:16.00 made at the National Race Walking championships in Ranchi this year, comfortably.

Also Read | National Games: Ram Baboo breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk

Andhra Pradesh’s Jyothi Yarraji, the 100m women’s champion, got a rare double of gold medals by winning the 100m hurdles. She became the first Indian female to clock a sub-13 seconds time (12.79 seconds) in the hurdles. But her performance could not be considered for record purposes due to the wind assistance beyond the permissible limit of 2m/s.

Jyothi had faced a similar situation in the Federation Cup in Thenhipalam, Kozhikode, earlier this year when she finished in 13.09 seconds. She improved her performance to create the National record at 13.04 seconds in the Harry Schutling Games in the Dutch city of Vught.

Also Read | National Games 2022, October 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Amlan Borgohain wins men’s 200m gold with Games record; Ram Baboo breaks National Record in 35km race walk

Amlan Borgohain, the 100m winner, also claimed the 200m gold with a time of 20.55.

The Assam runner broke the 200m mark twice, first in the heats and then in the final. Four runners cracked the 21-second barrier in the final.