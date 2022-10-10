National Games 2022

National Games, Football: Manipur beats Odisha 2-0 to win women’s title

Coached by the legendary Oinam Bembem Devi, Manipur applied pressure from the beginning with Bala Devi leading the attack in the final on Monday.

Y. B. Sarangi
AHMEDABAD 10 October, 2022 21:08 IST
AHMEDABAD 10 October, 2022 21:08 IST
Manipur Women celebrate after winning the National Games women’s football title on Monday.

Manipur Women celebrate after winning the National Games women’s football title on Monday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Coached by the legendary Oinam Bembem Devi, Manipur applied pressure from the beginning with Bala Devi leading the attack in the final on Monday.

Two first-half goals helped Manipur beat Odisha 2-0 in the final and retain the women’s football title in the National Games at the Eka Arena Transstadia in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Manipur captain and ace India forward N. Bala Devi drew first blood in the 10th minute, while international N. Ratanbala Devi doubled the lead in the 36th minute for the winning side.

Coached by the legendary Oinam Bembem Devi, Manipur applied pressure from the beginning with Bala Devi leading the attack.

Goalkeeper Sandipta Das guarded the Odisha post confidently until Bala Devi found the mark with a shot from inside the box.

Also Read
National Games: Sumit Kundu enters semifinals, national champion Anjali Tushir bows out

Manipur continued to test the Odisha defence and got the second goal when Ratanbala, who plays for Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women’s League, scored through a grounder from a distance.

Odisha, coached by former Mohun Bagan player Crispin Chettri, showed greater resolve and cohesion after the change of ends. It produced some long rangers and earned a few corners, but the Manisa Panna-led side could not open its account.

Odisha searched for goals till late in the match with Pyari Xaxa and substitute Satyabati Khadia working hard upfront. But they could not stop Manipur from securing the gold medal.

The result (final): Manipur 2 (Bala Devi 10, Ratanbala 36) bt Odisha 0.

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

National Games, October 9 in pictures: Rani Rampal nets five to help Haryana enter hockey final

National Games, October 7 in pictures: Shiva Thapa reaches quarterfinals, swimmers continue to shine

National Games, October 5 in pictures: Lovlina, Hussamuddin through to next round; multiple Games records set in swimming

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us