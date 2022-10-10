National Games 2022

National Games: Sumit Kundu enters semifinals, national champion Anjali Tushir bows out

Sumit, who had a first round bye, recorded an impressive 4-0 win to set up a semifinal date with Nikhil Dubey of Maharashtra.

Y. B. Sarangi
GANDHINAGAR 10 October, 2022 19:17 IST
GANDHINAGAR 10 October, 2022 19:17 IST
Sumit of SSCB (Red) against Ankit Khatana of Haryana in the middleweight category of the men’s boxing quarterfinals at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar.

Sumit of SSCB (Red) against Ankit Khatana of Haryana in the middleweight category of the men’s boxing quarterfinals at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

Sumit, who had a first round bye, recorded an impressive 4-0 win to set up a semifinal date with Nikhil Dubey of Maharashtra.

Thailand Open gold medallist Sumit Kundu’s show of power tamed South Asian Games gold medallist Ankit Khatana in a men’s 75kg quarterfinal bout at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Monday.

Sumit, who had a first round bye, recorded an impressive 4-0 win to set up a semifinal date with Nikhil Dubey of Maharashtra.

Amid trading of blows, Sumit stayed ahead by landing fast hands on Ankit.

Also Read
National Games 2022 medal tally: Services on top; state-wise list on October 10

Ankit, who displayed some fine counters, lowered his guard and invited Sumit for more exchanges in the third round, but the Services boxer stayed safe and emerged as the winner.

National champion Sachin Kumar quelled a strong challenge from taller Punjab youngster Kartik to post a 5-0 win in an 80kg bout. 

Asian champion Sanjeet’s performance was a masterclass for his rival Harsh Kaushik in a 92kg bout.

Despite running high fever, Worlds bronze medallist Jamuna Boro managed her bout well to box from a long range and script a 5-0 win in a women’s 57kg contest.

The women’s 66kg weight saw the fall of some achievers. World youth bronze medallist Astha Pahwa, who served two standing counts, was beaten 5-0 by Manipur’s Alena Thounaojam.

National champion Anjali Tushir was ousted by Elorda Cup bronze medallist Lalita with a 5-0 verdict.

However, World youth gold medallist Ankushita Boro sailed into the last-four.

IMPORTANT RESULTS (QUARTERFINALS)
Men: Sumit Kundu (SSCB) bt Ankit Khatana (Har) 4-0, Nikhil Dubey (Mah) bt Buntee Singh (Del) 5-0; 80kg: Sachin Kumar (SSCB) bt Kartik (Pun) 5-0, Vinit (Har) bt Rahul Rathi (Del) 3-2; 92kg: Naveen Kumar (Har) bt Harish Yadav (UP) RSC-R2, Kanwarpreet Singh (Pun) bt Parvesh Musharaf (TN) 5-0, Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Harsh Kaushik (Del) RSC-R3; +92kg: Narender (SSCB) bt Sagar Singh (Utk) RSC-I R3, Reynold Joseph (Mah) bt Tarun Sharma (Raj) 4-1, Mohit (Har) bt Jaipal Singh (Pun) 3-2.
Women:57kg: Jamuna Boro (Asm) bt Sapna Sharma (Raj) 5-0, Mandeep Kaur (Pun) bt Radha Patidar (MP) 5-0; 66kg: Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Paramjit Kaur (Guj) RSC-R2, Lalita (Raj) bt Anjali Tushir (Del) 5-0, Alena Thounaojam (Man) bt Astha Pahwa (UP) 5-0, Komalpreet Kaur (Pun) bt Shruti Yadav (UP) 4-1.

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

National Games, October 9 in pictures: Rani Rampal nets five to help Haryana enter hockey final

National Games, October 7 in pictures: Shiva Thapa reaches quarterfinals, swimmers continue to shine

National Games, October 5 in pictures: Lovlina, Hussamuddin through to next round; multiple Games records set in swimming

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us