The official mascot for the National Games 2022 is Savaj, the Asiatic lion. The mascot depicts the integration of Indian heritage and reflects the idea of a rapidly growing India becoming a global leader.

The stance of the mascot portrays some of most prominent personality traits in a sportsperson- self confidence, vigour, a strong sense of motivation, an inner desire to succeed, a strong sense of focus, a natural leader, and of a goal setter. The willingness to fight and perfectionism define the mascot.

ALSO READ: Events in National Games 2022, complete list

Representing the famous Asiatic lion, Savaj- taranhar translates to “saviour” in English.

The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 27 to October 10 2022. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

The National Games 2022 will be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time.

This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines. The Games will see participation from all 28 states and eight Union Territories, as it seeks to promote the theme, ‘Sports for Unity’.