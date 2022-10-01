National Games 2022

National Games 2022 Live Updates: Abhishek Pal, Parul Chaudhary win 5000m title; Tennis men’s and women’s team in action

National Games 2022 : Follow updates, results and highlights from the 36th edition of the National Games, which will be held in Gujarat from Sep 29 to Oct 12.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 01 October, 2022 10:06 IST
Last Updated: 01 October, 2022 10:06 IST
Athletes in action at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar.

Athletes in action at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

National Games 2022 : Follow updates, results and highlights from the 36th edition of the National Games, which will be held in Gujarat from Sep 29 to Oct 12.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE UPDATES from the 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Want to know more about the events taking place today? Here is today’s National Games 2022 schedule

Tennis

It’s Gujarat vs Maharashtra in the women’s team finals, while Services and Maharashtra fight it out for men’s team finals.

Men’s and Women’s team finals are taking place at the Sabarmati Riverfront Tennis Courts.

Shooting

Here’s our correspondent Santadeep Dey bringing you some live update!

Athletics

Abhishek Pal of Uttar Pradesh won gold in the men’s 5000m with a time of 14:07.25 min, while Services’ Kartik Kumar and Sawan Barwal won the silver and bronze medals.

In the women’s event, UP’s Parul Chaudhary bagged gold with a nail biting finish. Seema of Himachal Pradesh won silver, Sanjivani Jadhav of Maharashtra clinched bronze.

Here’s what happened yesterday (September 30) - From Y B Sarangi and Santadeep Dey

ATHLETICS

Parvej Khan improved upon Bahadur Prasad’s 28-year-old record to win the men’s 1500m event in the athletics arena of the National Games at the IIT campus here on Friday.

Parvej clocked 3:40.89 to leave Bahadur’s 1994 mark of 3:43.57 behind.

In the absence of Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel stole the limelight by setting a new Games record and winning the men’s triple jump title. The Tamil Nadu jumper leaped to 16.68m to erase Ranjith Maheshwary’s 2015 mark of 16.66m.

“After the Commonwealth Games I was not training with full intensity. But I wanted to finish well here. The presence of Eldhose Paul and Aboobacker would have pushed me,” said Praveen.

Altogether six Games records were made on the opening day of the athletics events.

The results (winners only):
Men: 1500m: Parvej Khan (SSCB) 3:40.89 (GR, old 3:43.57, Bahadur Prasad, Pune, 1994); Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel (TN) 16.68m (GR, old 16.66m, Renjith Maheshwary, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Pun) 67.62m (GR, old 66.79, Harvinder Singh, Ranchi, 2011); 20km race walk: Devender Singh (SSCB) 1:26:25.00.
Women: 1500m: K.M. Chanda (Del) 4:19.59; High jump: Swapna Barman (MP) 1.83m (GR, old 1.82m, Bobby Aloysius, Ludhiana, 2001); Shot put: Kiran Baliyan (UP) 17.14m (GR, old 16.54m, Harbans Kaur, Imphal, 1999); Hammer throw: Sarita Romit Singh (UP) 61.03m; 20km race walk: Munita Prajapati (UP) 1:38:20.00 (GR, old 1:40:35.0, Sapna, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015).

SHOOTING

Multiple stoppages due to technical difficulties, a weapon malfunction and player protests marred proceedings during the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol final at the Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association range in Khanpur on Friday.  However, the interruptions hardly mattered to an in-form Anish Bhanwala who blazed his way to a maiden National Games  gold medal. 

The first ranking match saw Ankur Goel (18) and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu (13) qualify for the medal match. Olympic medallist Vijay Kumar was level on scores with Sandhu at the end of the competition series, which saw the jury trigger a shoot-off (SO) between the two. After the first series of SO ended 4-4, a second tiebreaker saw Vijay complaining about a weapon malfunction. Although Vijay equalled Sandhu’s showing with two hits again, the qualification was awarded to Sandhu as three of Vijay’s points had to be subtracted owing to the earlier pistol glitch. 

CHECK OUT | National Games 2022, September 30 highlights in pictures

Meanwhile, Anish drew loud cheers from the crowd as he registered the perfect score – 20 – in the other ranking game. He qualified alongside Gurmeet (15).

The SIUS electronic scoring systems often showed random scores even before a shot had been taken. On one occasion Anish’s name appeared third, setting up a shoot-off with Gurmeet. The error was quickly rectified by the on-field National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) technical officials upon Anish’s request. A while later, the whole scoring screen turned black causing a frenzy among the shooters, spectators and scorers. 

Technical gaffes

In the women’s 10m air rifle, the Karnataka duo of Yukthi Rajendra and Tilottama Sen took an early lead. But home favourite Elavenil Valarivan jumped to the top spot, moments after the second competition series. 

READ: Bhowneesh Mendiratta: Will do anything for the Olympic gold medal

This event, too, had its share of technical gaffes after it was announced that Nancy had been eliminated with Shriyanka Sadangi. As she went and sat in the players’ area, a clarification was issued and Arya Rajesh Borse had to depart as an earlier shoot-off score had somehow crept into her total tally. 

After Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal finished third with a score of 261.6, it took 13 shots to decide the gold medal winner. The scores eventually settled 16-10 in favour of Elavenil over Tilottama. 

‘Excited’

“I was so excited to shoot because it has been so long since I got to shoot in an event of this magnitude. The fact that this was my home ground and I had so many known faces around made it all the better. Tilottama is a very good shooter. I have seen her for the past few months, and she has been shooting at the top level,” Elavenil said after the match. 

The men’s round, meanwhile, saw Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil  shoot high-10s consistently to maintain a healthy lead from the very first series. Immediately after the first two eliminations, Patil shot a 9.9 but that didn’t hamper his chances. Patil eventually prevailed in a 12-shot gold medal match, beating World No. 13 Arjun Babuta  17-7. 

READ: Shooters turn up in Ahmedabad for National Games, mind on Olympics quota at Cairo Worlds

Babuta won immense appreciation for holding his nerve throughout the two-day event. He squeezed into the final after finishing eighth in the qualification and overcame a sloppy start on the final day as well. 

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, although 10m air rifle isn’t his ‘pet’ event, won bronze. His final score read 261.8.

“Whenever in a tight spot, I start thinking about what to eat today. Anything to take my mind off. I think today I will be relishing the food being served in the players’ dining hall,” Patil joked after the game. 

WEIGHTLIFTING

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu defied a wrist issue and the distraction of attending the opening ceremony on the eve of her competition to land her maiden gold medal in the women’s 49kg category at the weightlifting arena on Mahatma Mandir campus in the National Games  on Friday.

Mirabai and her Manipur rival Sanjita Chanu pushed each other tactically before the former prevailed with a snatch effort of 84kg and a clean and jerk mark of 107kg on her second attempts to record a total of 191kg. She beat Sanjita, who put up a spirited performance to aggregate 187kg, by four kg.

National Games 2022: Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli to headline Weightlifting event

It was a reversal of places on the podium for the two as Sanjita had won the gold in 48kg category while Mirabai had taken the silver seven years ago.

Despite the odds, Mirabai enjoyed her new accomplishments. “It was a proud moment to be the flag-bearer of Manipur. It is a nice feeling to win my first gold here. I recently injured my left wrist during training after which I made sure not to risk it before the World Championships in December,” said Mirabai.

“It normally gets hectic to attend opening ceremonies as my event starts early on the next day, but I felt I must challenge myself this time.”

Even though she is aiming for her first podium finish at the Asian Games next year, Mirabai is focused on the World championships (which would be an Olympic qualifying event).

“An Asian Games medal is missing from my cabinet. It will be my first Asian Games after missing out on the 2018 edition with a back injury. For me, the main focus now is the World championships, where I will get to compete against the same weightlifters whom I will meet in the Asiad,” said the 28-year-old.

The results:

Men:

61kg: 1. Charu Pesi (Aru) snatch 114kg, clean and jerk 145kg, total 259kg; 2. Muna Nayak (SSCB) 108kg, 147kg, 255kg; 3. Zakhuma (Miz) 113kg, 141kg, 254kg.

Women:

49kg: 1. Mirabai Chanu (Man) 84kg, 107kg, 191kg; 2. Sanjita Chanu (Man) 82kg, 105kg, 187kg; 3. Sneha Soren (Odi) 73kg, 96kg, 169kg; 55kg: 1. Ranibala Devi (Man) 84kg, 104kg, 188kg; 2. Veerjeet Kaur (Chd) 82kg, 98kg, 180kg; 3. Pramila Krisani (Odi) 70kg, 97kg, 167kg.

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live?
The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.
Venue lowdown
Here are the venues that will host the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat-
AHMEDABAD
The Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association- This venue will host only one event- shooting (Rifle & Pistol) from 29th September to 3rd October 2022.
Sabarmati Riverfront (Paldi)- The four venues at Sabarmati Riverfront will host five sports. Rowing at Venue 1, Canoeing at Venue 1 & Venue 2, Roller Sports at Venue 3, Tennis & Soft Tennis at Venue 4.
TransStadia- Rugby7s will take place at the Football Ground from 28th September to 30th September 2022. Football (Men) is going to be held at TransStadia ground from 2nd October to 11th October 2022. Kabaddi and Yogasana events will be held at Eka Arena, TransStadia from 26th September to 1st October 2022 and 6th October to 11th October 2022 respectively.
Crowne Shooting Academy- At Crowne Academy, one event will be played which is shooting (shotgun) from 30th September to 7th October 2022.
Kensville Golf and Country Club- Lawn Bowls and golf will be held at Kensville Golf and Country Club from 28th September to 9th October 2022.
Sanskardham- At Sanskardham, archery is going to be held at venue 1 from 30th September to 6th October 2022, Indian archery from 1st October to 4th October, Kho Kho from 30th September to 4th October 2022 and Mallakhambh from 7th October to 11th October 2022.
Police Stadium- Women’s football matches will take place at the Police Stadium ground, Shahibagh from October 1-10.
GANDHINAGAR
Mahatma Mandir- There are three venues at Mahatma Mandir, venue 1, venue 2 & venue 3 with a total of six sporting events, Weightlifting, Judo, Fencing, Wushu, Boxing & Wrestling starting from 30th September to 12th October 2022.
IIT Gandhinagar- IIT Gandhinagar is divided into three venues i.e IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Gandhinagar court & IIT Gandhinagar ground total four sports will be played i.e. Triathlon, Squash, Athletics & Softball starting from 30th September to 11th October 2022.
CHH Road, Gandhinagar- Cycling (Road) will be held at CHH Road from 8th October to 9th October 2022.
SURAT
Dumas Beach- Beach Volleyball will be played at Dumas Beach from 6th October to 9th October 2022.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium- Table Tennis & Badminton events will take place at PDDU Indoor Stadium from 20th September to 6th October 2022.
VADODARA
Multi-Purpose Hall, Sama Sports Complex- Gymnastics will be held at Sama Sports Complex from 30th September to 4th October 2022.
RAJKOT
Sardar Patel Swimming Complex- Aquatics events that include swimming, diving and water polo will be held at Sardar Patel Complex from 2nd October to 8th October 2022.
Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground- Hockey event will be held at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground from 2nd October to 9th October 2022.
BHAVNAGAR
Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB- Two events namely netball and volleyball will take place at Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB from 26th September - 12th October 2022.
Outdoor Courts, SCB- At Outdoor Courts, SCB, only basketball will be played with two different formats i.e. basketball 3x3 & 5X5 from 1st October to 6th October 2022.
DELHI
Velodrome- Cycling (Track) will take place in Velodrome from 1st October to 4th October 2022

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Slide shows

National Games 2022, September 30 highlights in pictures

36th National Games: Glimpses from the opening ceremony

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us