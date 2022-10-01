Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE UPDATES from the 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Want to know more about the events taking place today? Here is today’s National Games 2022 schedule

Tennis

It’s Gujarat vs Maharashtra in the women’s team finals, while Services and Maharashtra fight it out for men’s team finals.

Men’s and Women’s team finals are taking place at the Sabarmati Riverfront Tennis Courts.

Shooting

Here’s our correspondent Santadeep Dey bringing you some live update!

The first relay of 10m AR mixed team is over.



Punjab took the top spot, TN 2nd and Gujarat 3rd. Delhi, 4th, and will be desperately hoping the second relay is a low-scoring one.



Individually, Sri Karthik, Babuta and Keval were the best.#Gujarat2022#NGG2022@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/wO5xdzenLI — Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) October 1, 2022

Athletics

Abhishek Pal of Uttar Pradesh won gold in the men’s 5000m with a time of 14:07.25 min, while Services’ Kartik Kumar and Sawan Barwal won the silver and bronze medals.

In the women’s event, UP’s Parul Chaudhary bagged gold with a nail biting finish. Seema of Himachal Pradesh won silver, Sanjivani Jadhav of Maharashtra clinched bronze.

Here’s what happened yesterday (September 30) - From Y B Sarangi and Santadeep Dey

ATHLETICS

Parvej Khan improved upon Bahadur Prasad’s 28-year-old record to win the men’s 1500m event in the athletics arena of the National Games at the IIT campus here on Friday.

Parvej clocked 3:40.89 to leave Bahadur’s 1994 mark of 3:43.57 behind.

In the absence of Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel stole the limelight by setting a new Games record and winning the men’s triple jump title. The Tamil Nadu jumper leaped to 16.68m to erase Ranjith Maheshwary’s 2015 mark of 16.66m.

“After the Commonwealth Games I was not training with full intensity. But I wanted to finish well here. The presence of Eldhose Paul and Aboobacker would have pushed me,” said Praveen.

Altogether six Games records were made on the opening day of the athletics events.

The results (winners only): Men: 1500m: Parvej Khan (SSCB) 3:40.89 (GR, old 3:43.57, Bahadur Prasad, Pune, 1994); Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel (TN) 16.68m (GR, old 16.66m, Renjith Maheshwary, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Pun) 67.62m (GR, old 66.79, Harvinder Singh, Ranchi, 2011); 20km race walk: Devender Singh (SSCB) 1:26:25.00. Women: 1500m: K.M. Chanda (Del) 4:19.59; High jump: Swapna Barman (MP) 1.83m (GR, old 1.82m, Bobby Aloysius, Ludhiana, 2001); Shot put: Kiran Baliyan (UP) 17.14m (GR, old 16.54m, Harbans Kaur, Imphal, 1999); Hammer throw: Sarita Romit Singh (UP) 61.03m; 20km race walk: Munita Prajapati (UP) 1:38:20.00 (GR, old 1:40:35.0, Sapna, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015).

SHOOTING

Multiple stoppages due to technical difficulties, a weapon malfunction and player protests marred proceedings during the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol final at the Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association range in Khanpur on Friday. However, the interruptions hardly mattered to an in-form Anish Bhanwala , who blazed his way to a maiden National Games gold medal.

The first ranking match saw Ankur Goel (18) and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu (13) qualify for the medal match. Olympic medallist Vijay Kumar was level on scores with Sandhu at the end of the competition series, which saw the jury trigger a shoot-off (SO) between the two. After the first series of SO ended 4-4, a second tiebreaker saw Vijay complaining about a weapon malfunction. Although Vijay equalled Sandhu’s showing with two hits again, the qualification was awarded to Sandhu as three of Vijay’s points had to be subtracted owing to the earlier pistol glitch.

CHECK OUT | National Games 2022, September 30 highlights in pictures

Meanwhile, Anish drew loud cheers from the crowd as he registered the perfect score – 20 – in the other ranking game. He qualified alongside Gurmeet (15).

The SIUS electronic scoring systems often showed random scores even before a shot had been taken. On one occasion Anish’s name appeared third, setting up a shoot-off with Gurmeet. The error was quickly rectified by the on-field National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) technical officials upon Anish’s request. A while later, the whole scoring screen turned black causing a frenzy among the shooters, spectators and scorers.

Technical gaffes

In the women’s 10m air rifle, the Karnataka duo of Yukthi Rajendra and Tilottama Sen took an early lead. But home favourite Elavenil Valarivan jumped to the top spot, moments after the second competition series.

READ: Bhowneesh Mendiratta: Will do anything for the Olympic gold medal

This event, too, had its share of technical gaffes after it was announced that Nancy had been eliminated with Shriyanka Sadangi. As she went and sat in the players’ area, a clarification was issued and Arya Rajesh Borse had to depart as an earlier shoot-off score had somehow crept into her total tally.

After Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal finished third with a score of 261.6, it took 13 shots to decide the gold medal winner. The scores eventually settled 16-10 in favour of Elavenil over Tilottama.

‘Excited’

“I was so excited to shoot because it has been so long since I got to shoot in an event of this magnitude. The fact that this was my home ground and I had so many known faces around made it all the better. Tilottama is a very good shooter. I have seen her for the past few months, and she has been shooting at the top level,” Elavenil said after the match.

The men’s round, meanwhile, saw Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil shoot high-10s consistently to maintain a healthy lead from the very first series. Immediately after the first two eliminations, Patil shot a 9.9 but that didn’t hamper his chances. Patil eventually prevailed in a 12-shot gold medal match, beating World No. 13 Arjun Babuta 17-7.

READ: Shooters turn up in Ahmedabad for National Games, mind on Olympics quota at Cairo Worlds

Babuta won immense appreciation for holding his nerve throughout the two-day event. He squeezed into the final after finishing eighth in the qualification and overcame a sloppy start on the final day as well.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, although 10m air rifle isn’t his ‘pet’ event, won bronze. His final score read 261.8.

“Whenever in a tight spot, I start thinking about what to eat today. Anything to take my mind off. I think today I will be relishing the food being served in the players’ dining hall,” Patil joked after the game.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu defied a wrist issue and the distraction of attending the opening ceremony on the eve of her competition to land her maiden gold medal in the women’s 49kg category at the weightlifting arena on Mahatma Mandir campus in the National Games on Friday.

Mirabai and her Manipur rival Sanjita Chanu pushed each other tactically before the former prevailed with a snatch effort of 84kg and a clean and jerk mark of 107kg on her second attempts to record a total of 191kg. She beat Sanjita, who put up a spirited performance to aggregate 187kg, by four kg.

National Games 2022: Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli to headline Weightlifting event

It was a reversal of places on the podium for the two as Sanjita had won the gold in 48kg category while Mirabai had taken the silver seven years ago.

Despite the odds, Mirabai enjoyed her new accomplishments. “It was a proud moment to be the flag-bearer of Manipur. It is a nice feeling to win my first gold here. I recently injured my left wrist during training after which I made sure not to risk it before the World Championships in December,” said Mirabai.

“It normally gets hectic to attend opening ceremonies as my event starts early on the next day, but I felt I must challenge myself this time.”

Even though she is aiming for her first podium finish at the Asian Games next year, Mirabai is focused on the World championships (which would be an Olympic qualifying event).

“An Asian Games medal is missing from my cabinet. It will be my first Asian Games after missing out on the 2018 edition with a back injury. For me, the main focus now is the World championships, where I will get to compete against the same weightlifters whom I will meet in the Asiad,” said the 28-year-old.

The results:

Men:

61kg: 1. Charu Pesi (Aru) snatch 114kg, clean and jerk 145kg, total 259kg; 2. Muna Nayak (SSCB) 108kg, 147kg, 255kg; 3. Zakhuma (Miz) 113kg, 141kg, 254kg.

Women:

49kg: 1. Mirabai Chanu (Man) 84kg, 107kg, 191kg; 2. Sanjita Chanu (Man) 82kg, 105kg, 187kg; 3. Sneha Soren (Odi) 73kg, 96kg, 169kg; 55kg: 1. Ranibala Devi (Man) 84kg, 104kg, 188kg; 2. Veerjeet Kaur (Chd) 82kg, 98kg, 180kg; 3. Pramila Krisani (Odi) 70kg, 97kg, 167kg.

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live? The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.