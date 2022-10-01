The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12 2022. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

The National Games will be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time. This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.

Here are the list of events scheduled to take place on October 1 (timings in IST)-

ATHLETICS (IIT Gandhinagar Athletic Track)

⦿ Men’s Decathlon events - 7 AM onwards

Men’s Decathlon events - 7 AM onwards ⦿ Men’s 5000m finals- 7:15 AM

Men’s 5000m finals- 7:15 AM ⦿ Women’s 5000m finals- 7:45 AM

Women’s 5000m finals- 7:45 AM ⦿ Men’s 100m final- 3 PM

Men’s 100m final- 3 PM ⦿ Women’s 100m finals- 3:10 PM

Women’s 100m finals- 3:10 PM ⦿ Women’s pole vault finals- 3:15 PM

Women’s pole vault finals- 3:15 PM ⦿ Men’s 400m finals- 3:30 PM

Men’s 400m finals- 3:30 PM ⦿ Women’s 400m finals- 3:45 PM

Women’s 400m finals- 3:45 PM ⦿ Men’s shotput finals- 4:10 PM

Men’s shotput finals- 4:10 PM ⦿ Men’s 4 x 100m relay finals- 4:15 PM

Men’s 4 x 100m relay finals- 4:15 PM ⦿ Men’s long jump finals- 4:20 PM

Men’s long jump finals- 4:20 PM ⦿ Women’s 4 x 100m relay- 4:30 PM

Women’s 4 x 100m relay- 4:30 PM ⦿ Women’s discus throw finals-4:45 PM

BASKETBALL 5x 5 (Multi-Purpose Hall, SAG Sports Complex)

Pool stage matches (men and women)- morning session starts at 8 AM, evening session at 3 PM

BASKETBALL 3x3 (Outdoor Courts, SAG Sports Complex)

Pool stage matches (men and women)- morning session starts at 9 AM, evening session at 3 PM

SHOOTING- RIFLE/PISTOL (Rifle Club)

Mixed 10m air rifle team relay 1- 8:05 AM

Women’s 25m pistol precision- 9 AM

Mixed 10m air rifle team relay 2- 9:15 AM

Mixed 10m air rifle team final- 10:30 AM

Women’s 25m pistol rapid- 11 AM

Women’s 25m pistol final- 1 PM

Men 10m air pistol PET- 1:30 PM

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 position PET- 1:30 PM

Women’s 10m air pistol PET- 2:30 PM

SHOOTING- SHOTGUN (Crowne Shooting Academy)

Men’s and Women’s skeet qualification match day 2-50 - 9 AM

ROWING (Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad)

Men and Women heats starting from 8:30 AM.

LAWN BOWLS (Kensville Golf and Country Club )

Semifinals of Men’s triple, Women’s four to start at 8:45 AM followed by bronze medal match of men’s pair, women’s single.

Finals of Men’s triple, Men’s Pair, Women’s Single, Women’s four to start at 2 PM, followed by the bronze medal matches

ROLLER SPORTS (Sabarmati Riverfront V3)

⦿ Speed Skating- men and women 10000m semifinal at 5:30 PM and 6 PM, finals at 6:30 PM and 7 PM, respectively.

Speed Skating- men and women 10000m semifinal at 5:30 PM and 6 PM, finals at 6:30 PM and 7 PM, respectively. ⦿ Artistic skating- Couple dance (men/ women) clip style- 8 AM, Couple dance (men/ women) clip free dance- 4 PM

Artistic skating- Couple dance (men/ women) clip style- 8 AM, Couple dance (men/ women) clip free dance- 4 PM ⦿ Inline skating- Men and Women inline freestyle pair slalom round 1-2 at 6 PM and 7 PM, respectively.

Inline skating- Men and Women inline freestyle pair slalom round 1-2 at 6 PM and 7 PM, respectively. ⦿ Skateboarding- Semifinals of street skating men and women at 8 AM and 10 AM, respectively. Finals at 3 PM and 4:30 PM

ARCHERY (Sanskardham Ground V1)

Qualification stage for men and women in compound (1:30 PM) and Indian round (3 PM).

KHO KHO ( Sanskardham Ground V2)

Pool stage matches (men and women)- morning session 9:30 PM onwards, evening session 3:30 PM onwards

FOOTBALL (Police Stadium, Shahibaug)

Pool stage matches (women)- morning session 9:30 PM, evening session 3:30 PM.

CYCLING (Cycling Velodrome, IG Stadium, Delhi)

Men and Women 4/3 km team pursuit qualifying, men and women 1000/500m time trial finals, men and women 15/10km scratch race finals from 9:30 AM- 12 PM

FENCING (Mahatma Mandir (Exhibition Hall 2))

Women’s foil individual, men’s epee individual, sabre individual qualification stages and semifinals from 10 AM onwards. Finals at 4:40 PM, 5 PM and 5:15 PM, respectively.

BADMINTON (Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium)

Mixed team QF - 10 AM

GYMNASTICS (Multi-Purpose Hall, Sama Sports Complex)

Men’s artistic individual all round - 10 AM

Women’s artistic individual all round- 4:30 PM

SQUASH (IIT Gandhinagar Squash Court)

Women and men’s round of 32 matches from 10 AM and 5 PM onwards

WEIGHTLIFTING (Mahatma Mandir (Exhibition Hall 1))

Men’s 67kg - 9 AM

Women’s 59kg 12 PM

Men’s 73 kg- 2:30 PM

WRESTLING (Mahatma Mandir (Convention Hall))

Men’s freestyle 65kg, 125 kg, Greco Roman 77 kg, 97kgand women’s freestyle 50kg, 68 kg qualification rounds to be held from 11 AM- 2 PM. Repechage and medal matches of the mentioned events will be held from 4 PM onwards.

KABADDI (TransStadia Indoor Arena)

Men and Women finals- 7 PM

TENNIS (Sabarmati Riverfront Tennis Courts)

Men’s and Women’s team finals to be held at 9:30 AM. Men’s doubles and Women’s doubles QFs to be held at 12 PM and 2 PM.