National Games 2022

National Games 2022, October 11 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh wins women’s hockey bronze; KAR 0-3 SSCB in men’s football bronze medal match

National Games 2022 : Follow for updates, results and highlights from the 36th edition of the National Games, which will be held in Gujarat from Sep 29 to Oct 12.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 11 October, 2022 10:27 IST
Last Updated: 11 October, 2022 10:27 IST
Rani Rampal of Haryana, (center) who scored five goals against Jharkhand will be seen in action in the women’s gold medal match today.

Rani Rampal of Haryana, (center) who scored five goals against Jharkhand will be seen in action in the women’s gold medal match today. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

National Games 2022 : Follow for updates, results and highlights from the 36th edition of the National Games, which will be held in Gujarat from Sep 29 to Oct 12.

Welcome to  Sportstar’s LIVE UPDATES of the 36th National Games in Gujarat

Want to know more about the events taking place today? Here is today’s National Games schedule

Women’s hockey bronze medal match
  • ⦿ And the hooter rings.. .MADHYA PRADESH WINS WOMEN’S HOCKEY BRONZE!
  • ⦿ Deflection for Jharkhand but MP still has a three goal lead.
  • ⦿ Sadhana Sengar gets a deflection of Aishwarya’s shot and MP is five goals up!
  • ⦿ Aishwarya gets a hat-trick as she gets one in between the keeper’s legs to get MP’s fourth goal.
  • ⦿ Penalty Corner for Jharkhand but MP manages to save it.
  • ⦿ Penalty stroke for Madhya Pradesh and Aishwarya Chavan gets one. Madhya Pradesh leads 3-1.
  • ⦿ This time Jharkhand hits a tomahawk but MP’s goalkeeper saves it. However, Jharkhand gets one in via rebound but still trails 1-2.
  • ⦿ Tomahawk by Madhya Pradesh but saved by Jharkhand ‘keeper.
  • ⦿ At half-time, Madhya Pradesh leads 2-0 with both goals being scored off deflection.
  • ⦿ Defensive approach by MP on their D proves to be bad for Jharkhand as they miss several back to back attempts of scoring goals.
  • ⦿ MP defense looks good, however, Jharkhand manages to sneak past and earns a penalty corner.
  • ⦿ Madhya Pradesh putting pressure on the Jharkhand forwards as the ball just misses the goal post and goes wide off right.
  • ⦿ Madhya Pradesh attacks, but misses.
  • ⦿ Aishwarya Chavan deflects the ball into the goal post and Madhya Pradesh gets its first goal.
  • ⦿ Madhya Pradesh takes an early lead with two goals in the first quarter.
Men’s football bronze medal match

At half- time Services still lead 3-0 with Sunil B scoring the first goal in the second minute, Suresh Meitei adding to the tally five minutes later and Sreyas G adding another goal in the 14th minute.

Services cores its third goal and Karnataka looks hapless at this point.

Within just six minutes of play, Services gets two goals!

Services scores the first goal against Karnataka and leads 1-0.

Here’s what happened yesterday (October 10)- Y B Sarangi, MR Praveen Chandran

BOXING

Sumit Kundu enters semifinals, national champion Anjali Tushir bows out

Thailand Open gold medallist Sumit Kundu’s show of power tamed South Asian Games gold medallist Ankit Khatana in a men’s 75kg quarterfinal bout at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Monday.

Sumit, who had a first round bye, recorded an impressive 4-0 win to set up a semifinal date with Nikhil Dubey of Maharashtra.

Amid trading of blows, Sumit stayed ahead by landing fast hands on Ankit.

ALSO READ: National Games 2022 medal tally: Services on top; state-wise list on October 10

Ankit, who displayed some fine counters, lowered his guard and invited Sumit for more exchanges in the third round, but the Services boxer stayed safe and emerged as the winner.

National champion Sachin Kumar quelled a strong challenge from taller Punjab youngster Kartik to post a 5-0 win in an 80kg bout. 

Asian champion Sanjeet’s performance was a masterclass for his rival Harsh Kaushik in a 92kg bout.

Despite running high fever, Worlds bronze medallist Jamuna Boro managed her bout well to box from a long range and script a 5-0 win in a women’s 57kg contest.

The women’s 66kg weight saw the fall of some achievers. World youth bronze medallist Astha Pahwa, who served two standing counts, was beaten 5-0 by Manipur’s Alena Thounaojam.

National champion Anjali Tushir was ousted by Elorda Cup bronze medallist Lalita with a 5-0 verdict.

However, World youth gold medallist Ankushita Boro sailed into the last-four.

IMPORTANT RESULTS (QUARTERFINALS)
Men: Sumit Kundu (SSCB) bt Ankit Khatana (Har) 4-0, Nikhil Dubey (Mah) bt Buntee Singh (Del) 5-0; 80kg: Sachin Kumar (SSCB) bt Kartik (Pun) 5-0, Vinit (Har) bt Rahul Rathi (Del) 3-2; 92kg: Naveen Kumar (Har) bt Harish Yadav (UP) RSC-R2, Kanwarpreet Singh (Pun) bt Parvesh Musharaf (TN) 5-0, Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Harsh Kaushik (Del) RSC-R3; +92kg: Narender (SSCB) bt Sagar Singh (Utk) RSC-I R3, Reynold Joseph (Mah) bt Tarun Sharma (Raj) 4-1, Mohit (Har) bt Jaipal Singh (Pun) 3-2.
Women:57kg: Jamuna Boro (Asm) bt Sapna Sharma (Raj) 5-0, Mandeep Kaur (Pun) bt Radha Patidar (MP) 5-0; 66kg: Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Paramjit Kaur (Guj) RSC-R2, Lalita (Raj) bt Anjali Tushir (Del) 5-0, Alena Thounaojam (Man) bt Astha Pahwa (UP) 5-0, Komalpreet Kaur (Pun) bt Shruti Yadav (UP) 4-1.

HOCKEY

Uttar Pradesh survives Maharashtra fightback to enter final, set to meet Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh survived a gallant comeback from Maharashtra and prevailed 6-5 in the penalty shootout to enter the men’s hockey final of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Monday. It will meet Karnataka, which dumped national champion Haryana 3-1, in the title clash.

Sitting pretty with a cushion of a three-goal lead in the third quarter, Uttar Pradesh saw Maharashtra claw back and level the scores when five minutes remained for the final hooter.

In the shootout, Maharashtra trailed UP 0-2 but managed to level the scores and it boiled down to the last set of penalty strokes. Uttar Pradesh’s Lalit Kumar Upadhyay converted his attempt while UP goalkeeper Prashant Kumar fouled attacker Venkatesh Kenche and conceded a penalty stroke. However, Prashant made amends by saving the penalty stroke taken by Pratap Shinde.

Maharashtra did all the hard work in the first quarter but failed to break the UP defence. UP relied more on counter-attacks and scored against the run of play in the 22nd minute when Sumit found space inside the box and scored with a reverse flick from close. The goal transformed the UP side which settled down to play with more confidence. A penalty corner variation saw UP increase the lead in the 30th minute through Sunil Yadav. Manish Yadav’s drag flick put UP 3-0 ahead in the 37th minute.

National Games 2022, October 10 LIVE Updates

UP lowered its guard a bit and Maharashtra seized the opportunity to launch a fight back. Aniket Gaurav scored twice (40th and 47th minutes) in the space of seven minutes to start the revival. As UP played for time, Maharashtra pressed hard for the equaliser.

The relentless pressure exerted by Maharashtra forwards finally yielded the third goal when Sayyad Niyaz Rahim scored off a quick counterattack to push the match into penalties.

In the other semifinal, Haryana was playing catch up after it conceded an early goal. A well executed penalty corner drill saw Abharan Sudev deflect the ball in from close for the opening goal in the fourth minute. Karnataka unsettled the Haryana defence with precise moves mostly from the right flank. But Haryana survived and scored the equaliser through a fast counter-attack when Kohinoor Preet Singh slotted in in the 17 th minute.

Karnataka played with more freedom in the second half and went ahead in the 47 th minute when Nikkin Thimmaiah drilled a shot from inside the D. Four minutes later, another quick move initiated by the hardworking Sunil left the Haryana defence in tatters and Harish Mutagar tapped in to complete a fine win.

The result
Uttar Pradesh 6 (Sumit 22, Sunil Yadav 30, Manish Yadav 37, Raj Kumar Pal, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay) bt Maharashtra 5(Aniket Gaurav 40, 47, Sayyad Niyaz Rahim 55, Darshan Gawkar, Yuvraj Walmiki).
Karnataka 3 (Abharan Sudev 4, Nikkin Thimmaiah 47, Harish Mutagar 51) bt Haryana 1 (Kohinoor Preet Singh).

FOOTBALL

Manipur beats Odisha 2-0 to win women’s title

Two first-half goals helped Manipur beat Odisha 2-0 in the final and retain the women’s football title in the National Games at the Eka Arena Transstadia in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Manipur captain and ace India forward N. Bala Devi drew first blood in the 10th minute, while international N. Ratanbala Devi doubled the lead in the 36th minute for the winning side.

Coached by the legendary Oinam Bembem Devi, Manipur applied pressure from the beginning with Bala Devi leading the attack.

ALSO READ: Rajina Kiro, a policewoman who trains in crocodile-infested Andaman waters, wins 9th National Games kayaking gold

Goalkeeper Sandipta Das guarded the Odisha post confidently until Bala Devi found the mark with a shot from inside the box.

Manipur continued to test the Odisha defence and got the second goal when Ratanbala, who plays for Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women’s League, scored through a grounder from a distance.

Odisha, coached by former Mohun Bagan player Crispin Chettri, showed greater resolve and cohesion after the change of ends. It produced some long rangers and earned a few corners, but the Manisa Panna-led side could not open its account.

Odisha searched for goals till late in the match with Pyari Xaxa and substitute Satyabati Khadia working hard upfront. But they could not stop Manipur from securing the gold medal.

Meanwhile, in the bronze medal playoff, Tamil Nadu beat Assam 5-1.

The result (final):
Gold medal match: Manipur 2 (Bala Devi 10, Ratanbala 36) bt Odisha 0.
Bronze medal match: Tamil Nadu bt Assam 5-1.
Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live?
The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel.
Venue lowdown
Here are the venues that will host the 36th National Games 2022 in Gujarat-
AHMEDABAD
The Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association- This venue will host only one event- shooting (Rifle & Pistol) from 29th September to 3rd October 2022.
Sabarmati Riverfront (Paldi)- The four venues at Sabarmati Riverfront will host five sports. Rowing at Venue 1, Canoeing at Venue 1 & Venue 2, Roller Sports at Venue 3, Tennis & Soft Tennis at Venue 4.
TransStadia- Rugby7s will take place at the Football Ground from 28th September to 30th September 2022. Football (Men) is going to be held at TransStadia ground from 2nd October to 11th October 2022. Kabaddi and Yogasana events will be held at Eka Arena, TransStadia from 26th September to 1st October 2022 and 6th October to 11th October 2022 respectively.
Crowne Shooting Academy- At Crowne Academy, one event will be played which is shooting (shotgun) from 30th September to 7th October 2022.
Kensville Golf and Country Club- Lawn Bowls and golf will be held at Kensville Golf and Country Club from 28th September to 9th October 2022.
Sanskardham- At Sanskardham, archery is going to be held at venue 1 from 30th September to 6th October 2022, Indian archery from 1st October to 4th October, Kho Kho from 30th September to 4th October 2022 and Mallakhambh from 7th October to 11th October 2022.
Police Stadium- Women’s football matches will take place at the Police Stadium ground, Shahibagh from October 1-10.
GANDHINAGAR
Mahatma Mandir- There are three venues at Mahatma Mandir, venue 1, venue 2 & venue 3 with a total of six sporting events, Weightlifting, Judo, Fencing, Wushu, Boxing & Wrestling starting from 30th September to 12th October 2022.
IIT Gandhinagar- IIT Gandhinagar is divided into three venues i.e IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Gandhinagar court & IIT Gandhinagar ground total four sports will be played i.e. Triathlon, Squash, Athletics & Softball starting from 30th September to 11th October 2022.
CHH Road, Gandhinagar- Cycling (Road) will be held at CHH Road from 8th October to 9th October 2022.
SURAT
Dumas Beach- Beach Volleyball will be played at Dumas Beach from 6th October to 9th October 2022.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium- Table Tennis & Badminton events will take place at PDDU Indoor Stadium from 20th September to 6th October 2022.
VADODARA
Multi-Purpose Hall, Sama Sports Complex- Gymnastics will be held at Sama Sports Complex from 30th September to 4th October 2022.
RAJKOT
Sardar Patel Swimming Complex- Aquatics events that include swimming, diving and water polo will be held at Sardar Patel Complex from 2nd October to 8th October 2022.
Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground- Hockey event will be held at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground from 2nd October to 9th October 2022.
BHAVNAGAR
Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB- Two events namely netball and volleyball will take place at Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB from 26th September - 12th October 2022.
Outdoor Courts, SCB- At Outdoor Courts, SCB, only basketball will be played with two different formats i.e. basketball 3x3 & 5X5 from 1st October to 6th October 2022.
DELHI
Velodrome- Cycling (Track) will take place in Velodrome from 1st October to 4th October 2022

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

National Games, October 9 in pictures: Rani Rampal nets five to help Haryana enter hockey final

National Games, October 7 in pictures: Shiva Thapa reaches quarterfinals, swimmers continue to shine

National Games, October 5 in pictures: Lovlina, Hussamuddin through to next round; multiple Games records set in swimming

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us