National Games 2022, October 11 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh wins women’s hockey bronze; KAR 0-3 SSCB in men’s football bronze medal match

Women’s hockey bronze medal match

MADHYA PRADESH WINS WOMEN'S HOCKEY BRONZE!

Deflection for Jharkhand but MP still has a three goal lead.

Sadhana Sengar gets a deflection of Aishwarya's shot and MP is five goals up!

Aishwarya gets a hat-trick as she gets one in between the keeper's legs to get MP's fourth goal.

Penalty Corner for Jharkhand but MP manages to save it.

Penalty stroke for Madhya Pradesh and Aishwarya Chavan gets one. Madhya Pradesh leads 3-1.

This time Jharkhand hits a tomahawk but MP's goalkeeper saves it. However, Jharkhand gets one in via rebound but still trails 1-2.

Tomahawk by Madhya Pradesh but saved by Jharkhand 'keeper.

At half-time, Madhya Pradesh leads 2-0 with both goals being scored off deflection.

Defensive approach by MP on their D proves to be bad for Jharkhand as they miss several back to back attempts of scoring goals.

MP defense looks good, however, Jharkhand manages to sneak past and earns a penalty corner.

Madhya Pradesh putting pressure on the Jharkhand forwards as the ball just misses the goal post and goes wide off right.

Madhya Pradesh attacks, but misses.

Aishwarya Chavan deflects the ball into the goal post and Madhya Pradesh gets its first goal.

Madhya Pradesh takes an early lead with two goals in the first quarter.

Men’s football bronze medal match

At half- time Services still lead 3-0 with Sunil B scoring the first goal in the second minute, Suresh Meitei adding to the tally five minutes later and Sreyas G adding another goal in the 14th minute.

Services cores its third goal and Karnataka looks hapless at this point.

Within just six minutes of play, Services gets two goals!

Services scores the first goal against Karnataka and leads 1-0.

BOXING

Sumit Kundu enters semifinals, national champion Anjali Tushir bows out

Thailand Open gold medallist Sumit Kundu’s show of power tamed South Asian Games gold medallist Ankit Khatana in a men’s 75kg quarterfinal bout at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Monday.

Sumit, who had a first round bye, recorded an impressive 4-0 win to set up a semifinal date with Nikhil Dubey of Maharashtra.

Amid trading of blows, Sumit stayed ahead by landing fast hands on Ankit.

Ankit, who displayed some fine counters, lowered his guard and invited Sumit for more exchanges in the third round, but the Services boxer stayed safe and emerged as the winner.

National champion Sachin Kumar quelled a strong challenge from taller Punjab youngster Kartik to post a 5-0 win in an 80kg bout.

Asian champion Sanjeet’s performance was a masterclass for his rival Harsh Kaushik in a 92kg bout.

Despite running high fever, Worlds bronze medallist Jamuna Boro managed her bout well to box from a long range and script a 5-0 win in a women’s 57kg contest.

The women’s 66kg weight saw the fall of some achievers. World youth bronze medallist Astha Pahwa, who served two standing counts, was beaten 5-0 by Manipur’s Alena Thounaojam.

National champion Anjali Tushir was ousted by Elorda Cup bronze medallist Lalita with a 5-0 verdict.

However, World youth gold medallist Ankushita Boro sailed into the last-four.

IMPORTANT RESULTS (QUARTERFINALS) Men: Sumit Kundu (SSCB) bt Ankit Khatana (Har) 4-0, Nikhil Dubey (Mah) bt Buntee Singh (Del) 5-0; 80kg: Sachin Kumar (SSCB) bt Kartik (Pun) 5-0, Vinit (Har) bt Rahul Rathi (Del) 3-2; 92kg: Naveen Kumar (Har) bt Harish Yadav (UP) RSC-R2, Kanwarpreet Singh (Pun) bt Parvesh Musharaf (TN) 5-0, Sanjeet (SSCB) bt Harsh Kaushik (Del) RSC-R3; +92kg: Narender (SSCB) bt Sagar Singh (Utk) RSC-I R3, Reynold Joseph (Mah) bt Tarun Sharma (Raj) 4-1, Mohit (Har) bt Jaipal Singh (Pun) 3-2. Women:57kg: Jamuna Boro (Asm) bt Sapna Sharma (Raj) 5-0, Mandeep Kaur (Pun) bt Radha Patidar (MP) 5-0; 66kg: Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Paramjit Kaur (Guj) RSC-R2, Lalita (Raj) bt Anjali Tushir (Del) 5-0, Alena Thounaojam (Man) bt Astha Pahwa (UP) 5-0, Komalpreet Kaur (Pun) bt Shruti Yadav (UP) 4-1.

HOCKEY

Uttar Pradesh survives Maharashtra fightback to enter final, set to meet Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh survived a gallant comeback from Maharashtra and prevailed 6-5 in the penalty shootout to enter the men’s hockey final of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Monday. It will meet Karnataka, which dumped national champion Haryana 3-1, in the title clash.

Sitting pretty with a cushion of a three-goal lead in the third quarter, Uttar Pradesh saw Maharashtra claw back and level the scores when five minutes remained for the final hooter.

In the shootout, Maharashtra trailed UP 0-2 but managed to level the scores and it boiled down to the last set of penalty strokes. Uttar Pradesh’s Lalit Kumar Upadhyay converted his attempt while UP goalkeeper Prashant Kumar fouled attacker Venkatesh Kenche and conceded a penalty stroke. However, Prashant made amends by saving the penalty stroke taken by Pratap Shinde.

Maharashtra did all the hard work in the first quarter but failed to break the UP defence. UP relied more on counter-attacks and scored against the run of play in the 22nd minute when Sumit found space inside the box and scored with a reverse flick from close. The goal transformed the UP side which settled down to play with more confidence. A penalty corner variation saw UP increase the lead in the 30th minute through Sunil Yadav. Manish Yadav’s drag flick put UP 3-0 ahead in the 37th minute.

UP lowered its guard a bit and Maharashtra seized the opportunity to launch a fight back. Aniket Gaurav scored twice (40th and 47th minutes) in the space of seven minutes to start the revival. As UP played for time, Maharashtra pressed hard for the equaliser.

The relentless pressure exerted by Maharashtra forwards finally yielded the third goal when Sayyad Niyaz Rahim scored off a quick counterattack to push the match into penalties.

In the other semifinal, Haryana was playing catch up after it conceded an early goal. A well executed penalty corner drill saw Abharan Sudev deflect the ball in from close for the opening goal in the fourth minute. Karnataka unsettled the Haryana defence with precise moves mostly from the right flank. But Haryana survived and scored the equaliser through a fast counter-attack when Kohinoor Preet Singh slotted in in the 17 th minute.

Karnataka played with more freedom in the second half and went ahead in the 47 th minute when Nikkin Thimmaiah drilled a shot from inside the D. Four minutes later, another quick move initiated by the hardworking Sunil left the Haryana defence in tatters and Harish Mutagar tapped in to complete a fine win.

The result Uttar Pradesh 6 (Sumit 22, Sunil Yadav 30, Manish Yadav 37, Raj Kumar Pal, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay) bt Maharashtra 5(Aniket Gaurav 40, 47, Sayyad Niyaz Rahim 55, Darshan Gawkar, Yuvraj Walmiki). Karnataka 3 (Abharan Sudev 4, Nikkin Thimmaiah 47, Harish Mutagar 51) bt Haryana 1 (Kohinoor Preet Singh).

FOOTBALL

Manipur beats Odisha 2-0 to win women’s title

Two first-half goals helped Manipur beat Odisha 2-0 in the final and retain the women’s football title in the National Games at the Eka Arena Transstadia in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Manipur captain and ace India forward N. Bala Devi drew first blood in the 10th minute, while international N. Ratanbala Devi doubled the lead in the 36th minute for the winning side.

Coached by the legendary Oinam Bembem Devi, Manipur applied pressure from the beginning with Bala Devi leading the attack.

Goalkeeper Sandipta Das guarded the Odisha post confidently until Bala Devi found the mark with a shot from inside the box.

Manipur continued to test the Odisha defence and got the second goal when Ratanbala, who plays for Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women’s League, scored through a grounder from a distance.

Odisha, coached by former Mohun Bagan player Crispin Chettri, showed greater resolve and cohesion after the change of ends. It produced some long rangers and earned a few corners, but the Manisa Panna-led side could not open its account.

Odisha searched for goals till late in the match with Pyari Xaxa and substitute Satyabati Khadia working hard upfront. But they could not stop Manipur from securing the gold medal.

Meanwhile, in the bronze medal playoff, Tamil Nadu beat Assam 5-1.

The result (final): Gold medal match: Manipur 2 (Bala Devi 10, Ratanbala 36) bt Odisha 0. Bronze medal match: Tamil Nadu bt Assam 5-1.

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live? The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel.