National Games 2022, October 5 Live Updates: Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu in mixed doubles semifinals, compound archery bronze medal matches in action

Badminton (mixed doubles)

Semifinals- Second game to the TN pair as they led by a eight points 21-18.

The TN pairing of Hariharan and Nardhana are leading at the moment by a huge seven point margin 18-11.

An unforced error unlike Ashwini leaves TN leading by three points 13-10.

The second game sees the TN pairing an early 3-0 lead, but the K’taka pair seems to be catching up.

However, an unforced error from Hariharan sees Karnataka lead the first game 23-21.

Its neck and neck between the two teams.

Its Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu! Sai Pratheek/ Ashwini Ponnappa vs Hariharan/ Nardhana.

Archery (compound)

It’s mixed team bronze medal match between Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Gurvinder wins bronze.

Gurvinder Singh of Punjab takes on Umesh Singh of Uttarakhand in men’s bronze medal archery compound match.

Sakshi Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh defeats Parmeet Kaur of Punjab to win bronze in the women’s archery compound event.

As he entered the final lap of the men’s 35km racewalk event at the National Games, Ram Baboo could hear the shouts of encouragement from the spectators, coaches and volunteers at the IIT Gandhinagar athletic track in Gujarat. From waiter to gold medallist - Racewalker Ram Baboo defied odds to smash national record. Here’s his story!

Here’s what happened yesterday (October 4)- Y B Sarangi, MR Praveen Chandran

TENNIS

Karnataka, Maharashtra win doubles gold medals

Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur defeated Gujarat’s Dhruv Hirpara and Madhwin Kamat 6-3, 6-4 in the final to emerge as the men’s doubles champions at the tennis arena of the National Games 2022 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Dev and Kalyanpur broke Hirpara and Kamat in the ninth game. The Gujarat pair saved a match point in the 10 th game but the Karnataka duo clinched the match on the next point.

In the women’s doubles final, Maharashtra’s Rutuja Bhosale and Vaishnavi Adkar beat Karnataka’s Sharmada Balu and Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-4 to take the title.

Zeel Desai beat Bhosale 6-0 as the latter retired due to cramps in the women’s singles semifinals. She will meet Sharmada, who got past Yubrani Banerjee of West Bengal 6-0, 6-3 in the semis, in the summit clash.

Maharashtra’s Arjun Kadhe pipped Prajwal Dev 7-5, 7-5 in the men’s singles semifinals. He will take on Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar, who recorded a hard-fought 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Karnataka’s G. Manish in the last-four, in the final.

ATHLETICS

Jyothi Yarraji, Ram Baboo hog limelight as athletics events conclude

Uttar Pradesh athlete Ram Baboo clocked 2 hours 36 minutes and 34 seconds to set a new National record for 35km race walk on the concluding day of athletics competitions at the National Games here on Tuesday.

In a race introduced last year and made its National Games debut this time, 23-year-old Ram Baboo’s mark helped him beat Haryana's Juned Khan, who clocked 2:40:51.00 here and held the National record of 2:40:16.00 made at the National Race Walking championships in Ranchi this year, comfortably.

Also Read | National Games: Ram Baboo breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk

Andhra Pradesh’s Jyothi Yarraji, the 100m women’s champion, got a rare double of gold medals by winning the 100m hurdles. She became the first Indian female to clock a sub-13 seconds time (12.79 seconds) in the hurdles. But her performance could not be considered for record purposes due to the wind assistance beyond the permissible limit of 2m/s.

Jyothi had faced a similar situation in the Federation Cup in Thenhipalam, Kozhikode, earlier this year when she finished in 13.09 seconds. She improved her performance to create the National record at 13.04 seconds in the Harry Schutling Games in the Dutch city of Vught.

Amlan Borgohain, the 100m winner, also claimed the 200m gold with a time of 20.55.

The Assam runner broke the 200m mark twice, first in the heats and then in the final. Four runners cracked the 21-second barrier in the final.

The Results (finals): Men: 200m: Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 20.55 (GR, Old: 21.06, Amlan Borgohain, Gandhinagar, 2022); 2. Abhin B Devadiga (Kar) 20.89; 3. Muhammed Ajmal (SSCB) 20.97; 800m: 1. Mohammed Afsal (SSCB) 1:46.30; 2. Krishan Kumar (SSCB) 1:47.19; 3. Ankesh Chaudhary (SSCB) 1:47.35; 3000m steeplechase: 1. Shankar Lal Swami (SSCB) 8:43.05; 2. Balkishan (SSCB) 8:43.14; 3. Prince Raj Mishra (Sik) 8:47.15; 110m hurdles: 1. Tejas Shirke (Mah) 13.84m; 2. Surendhar Jayakumar (TN) 14.07; 3. Tarundeep Singh (SSCB) 14.19; 400m hurdles: 1. T. Santhosh Kumar (SSCB) 49.49 (GR, Old: 50.38, Ranchi, 2011); 2. M.P. Jabir (SSCB) 50.57; 3. K. Sathish (TN) 50.70; Javelin throw: 1. D.P. Manu (SSCB) 80.71m; 2. Rohit Yadav (UP) 79.78; 3. Abhishek Drall (Del) 79.01; 35km race walk: 1. Ram Baboo (UP) 2:36:34.00 (NR, Old: 2:40:16.00, Juned Khan, Ranchi, 2022); 2. Juned Khan (Har) 2:40:51.00; 3. Chandan Singh (SSCB) 2:44:02.00. Women: 200m: 1. Archana Suseendran (TN) 23.06 (GR, Old: 23.86, Shiny Wilson, Pune, 1994); 2. Hima Das (Asm) 23.61; 3. Srabani Nanda (Odi) 23.64; 800m: 1. K.M. Chanda (Del) 2:01.58 (GR, Old: 2:01.86, Tintu Luka, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); 2. Twinkle Chaudhary (Pun) 2:03.95; 3. Radha Chaudhary (Del) 2:04.32; 3000m steeplechase: 1. Parul Chaudhary (UP) 9:56.65; 2. Komal Jagdale (Mah) 10:00.22; 3. Priti Lamba (Har) 10:02.94; 100m hurdles: 1. Jyothi Yarraji (AP) 12.79; 2. Agasara Nandini (Tel) 13.38; 3. Sapna Kumari (Jha) 13.42; 400m hurdles: 1. Vithya Ramaraj (TN) 56.57 (GR, Old: 57.75, Udaya Lakshmi, Ludhiana, 2001); 2. R. Arathi (Ker) 58.57; 3. Sinchal Kaveramma (Kar) 58.74; Javelin throw: 1. Annu Rani (UP) 54.56m; 2. Rashmi K. Shetty (AP) 53.97; 3. Shilpa Rani (Har) 51.93; 35km race walk: 1. Payal (Utk) 3;11:23.00; 2. Manju Rani (Pun) 3:22:32.00; 3. Puja Pramanik (WB) 3:33:56.00.

HOCKEY

Karnataka crushes Tamil Nadu in men’s hockey

Karnataka crushed Tamil Nadu 5-1 in pool B to serve notice to other teams in a men's league match of the National Games hockey championships at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu, the runner-up of the 2015 Games, never recovered from the early goal which it conceded in the fourth minute. Tamil Nadu made defensive errors and was punished by Karnataka. Tamil Nadu raised hopes of a comeback when it pulled a goal back just before the break. However, Tamil Nadu imploded in the last quarter as Karnataka scored twice in the space of two minutes to pull out a comprehensive win.

Uttar Pradesh defeated Jharkhand 4-1 in another pool B match. Jharkhand fought gamely but failed to convert the chances that came its way. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh managed to score off the opportunities it created. UP scored twice in the last quarter to complete a resounding win.

In pool A, West Bengal bested Gujarat 8-2 while Maharashtra scored a hard fought 3-1 win over Haryana.

The Results: Men: Karnataka bt Tamil Nadu 5-1; Uttar Pradesh bt Jharkhand 4-1; Maharashtra bt Haryana 3-1; West Bengal bt Gujarat 8-2.

SWIMMING

Avantika Chawan spoils Maana Patel’s day, wins 50m freestyle gold

The young Avantika Chawan pulled out an upset and spoiled crowd favourite Maana Patel’s day in the National Games swimming events at the Sardar Patel Aquatic Complex on Tuesday.

Avantika became the fastest swimmer of the meet as she pipped Maana Patel to the finish in a new games record of 26.54s. The Maharashtra swimmer trained by Virdhawal Khade, lived up to her coach’s expectations by winning the gold and in the process broke Maana Patel’s record of 26.60 which was set in the heats in the morning.

“I was lucky. It was a good race, Maana pushed me hard. I was happy with the gold but not happy with the timing as I was expecting to go under 26.50s,’’ she said after her win.

The day began perfectly for Maana who blitzed the field in her favourite 200m backstroke event. The Gujarat girl was fast off the blocks and hardly had any challenge as she pushed herself to finish at least 20 metres ahead of Soubrity Mondal. Maana clocked 2:19.74 for a new games record and improved her own mark (2:23.21) set in 2015.

Srihari Nataraj warded off a stiff challenge from Tamil Nadu’s Pavan Gupta to win the men’s 50m freestyle in 23.42s. Advait Page, who holds the fastest Indian timing in 400m Individual Medley (IM), made a late charge to set a new record in 400m IM and won his second gold medal of the meet. Advait, who trailed Sajan Prakash and Siva initially, hit the front during the breaststroke leg of the race. Though Sajan tried hard to catch up with Advait at the homestretch, the latter powered his way to clock 4:28.91. Advait broke Sajan’s old mark (4:37.75) set in 2015.

Karnataka’s Utkarsh Santosh Patil survived a strong finish from Advait Page to win the gold in 200m backstroke with a new games record of 2:05.08. Advait, competing in the event soon after winning the gruelling 400 IM, was never in contention as Utkarsh built a solid lead after 50 metres. However, Advait chased Utkarsh in the final 50 metres with the latter just managing to cling on to his narrow lead.

The 39-year-old Richa Mishra won her 49 th medal in National Games, finishing behind Karnataka’s Hashika Ramachandran who won the gold in 5:09.03s in the 400m IM.

Results Men 50m freestyle:1. Srihari Nataraj (Kar) (23.42), 2. Pavan Gupta (TN), 3. Rudransh Manoj Mishra (SSCB); 200m backstroke: 1. Utkarsh Santosh Patil (Kar) (2:05:08 -NGR; OR – 2:05.66, P.S. Madhu, SSCB, 2015), 2. Advait Page (MP), 3. S. Siva (Kar); 400m IM: 1. Advait Page (MP) (4:28.91- NGR; OR – 4:37.75, M. Arvind, Karnataka, 2015), 2. Sajan Prakash (Ker), 3. Aryan Nehra (Guj). Women 50m freestyle: 1. Avantika Chawan (Mah) (26.54 – NGR; OR – 26.60, Maana Patel, Gujarat, 2022), 2. Maana Patel (Guj), 3. Shivangi Sarma (Asm); 200m backstroke: 1. Maana Patel (Guj) (2:19.74- NGR; OR – 2:23.21, Maana Patel, Gujarat, 2015), 2. Soubrity Mondal (Ben), 3. Palak Joshi (Mah); 400m IM: 1. Harshika Ramachandra (Kar) (5:09.03), 2. Richa Misha (MP), 3. Kanya Nayyar (MP).

WEIGHTLIFTING

Purnima Pandey overcomes stiff back to win gold

Commonwealth championship gold medallist Purnima Pandey overcame a stiff back to avenge her loss to National champion Ann Mariya M.T. despite totaling a below-par 215kg in the women’s +87kg category at the weightlifting arena of the National Games on Tuesday.

Purnima, who had done 228kg in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, benefitted from her snatch showing of 95kg to establish a five kg lead.

She produced an error-free clean and jerk performance of 120kg even as Ann topped the second segment of the competition by lifting one kg more.

Ann had claimed the National title with an aggregate of 231kg, while Purnima had taken the silver by getting two kg less in Bhubaneswar in March last.

“I was not prepared for the National Games as I have been undergoing rehab for the back injury. Even today, I came here just to participate in the event, the gold medal was not my goal. The injury has been troubling me for quite some time and I want to make sure that I get back to full fitness before the national camp starts. We have a busy season ahead,” said Purnima.

Services’ Vipan Kumar claimed the men’s +109kg title with an overall performance of 356kg on the concluding day of the weightlifting competitions.

The results: Men: +109kg: 1. Vipan Kumar (SSCB) snatch 161kg, clean and jerk 195kg, total 356kg; 2. Hitesh Kumar (Har) 150kg, 187kg, 337kg; 3. Shyopat Singh (Raj) 148kg, 183kg, 331kg. Women: +87kg: 1. Purnima Pandey (UP) 95kg, 120kg, total 215kg; 2. Ann Mariya M.T. (Ker) 90kg, 121kg, 211kg; 3. Manpreet Kaur (Pun) 87kg, 120kg, 207kg

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live? The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.