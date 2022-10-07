National Games 2022, October 7 LIVE Updates: Hockey quarterfinals in action

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Want to know more about the events taking place today? Here is today’s National Games schedule.

Hockey (women’s quarterfinals)

After the first quarter ends with Haryana leading 2-0 with the second goal being scored by Rani Rampal.

Haryana and Karnataka in action.

Madhya Pradesh triumphs over Odisha 4-2 to enter the semifinals of women’s hockey event.

Here’s what happened yesterday (October 6)- Y B Sarangi, MR Praveen Chandran

BADMINTON

Top seed B Sai Praneeth of Telangana and second seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh emerged champions in the badminton men's and women's singles finals in the 36th National Games at PDDU Indoor stadium here on Thursday.

Praneeth had to toil hard for his gold medal. After the Telangana shuttler won the first game, Karnataka's Mithun Manjunath made a comeback, pushing the match into the third game. Praneeth, however, held his nerves and won the match 21-11, 12-21, 21-16.

It was, meanwhile, Telangana's third gold medal in badminton at the National Games.

In women's singles, Aakarshi sent top-seed Malvika Bansod of Maharashtra packing with a thumping 21-8, 22-20 victory to claim her maiden Games gold.

In women's doubles, The Telangana duo of N. Sikki Reddy and Gayatri Gopichand clinched the gold medal, beating national champions Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam of Karnataka 21-14, 21-11.

Kerala's P. S. Ravikrishna and Sankarprasad Udaykumar took the men's doubles gold, with a straight games win over Hariharan Amsakarunan and R Ruban Kumar.

Ashwini Ponnappa and K Sai Prateek of Karnataka started their journey as a mixed doubles pair with a comfortable 21-16, 21-13 win over Rohan Kapoor and Kanika Kanwal of Delhi to win the gold medal.

The Results: Women’s Singles: Aakarshi Kashyap (Chhattisgarh) bt Malvika Bansod (Maharashtra) 21-8, 22-20 Women’s Doubles: N Sikki Reddy/Gayatri Gopichand (Telangana) bt Shikha Gautam/Ashiwini Bhat (Karnataka) 21-14, 21-11 Men’s Singles: B Sai Praneeth(TS) bt Mithun M. (KTK) 21-11, 12-21, 21-16 Men’s Doubles: Ravikrishna P.S./Sankarprasad Udayakumar(KER) bt Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar(TN) 21-19, 21-19 Mixed Doubles: Sai Pratheek/Ashwini Ponnappa (Karnataka) bt Rohan Kapoor/Kanika Kanwal (Delhi) 21-15, 21-13

HOCKEY

Defending champion Haryana and Maharashtra warmed up for their quarterfinal matches with wins in the men’s hockey event of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Thursday.

Haryana scored an unconvincing 7-0 win over lowly Gujarat. The host put up a decent fight against Haryana and could take pride in restricting the victory margin to just seven goals.

After conceding three goals in the first quarter, Gujarat came up with an improved show while defending the penalty corners and managed to frustrate the champion side. Gurmukh Singh and Iknoordeep scored a brace for Haryana while Mahakdeep Singh, Manpreet and Abhishek scored the other goals.

A brace from captain Devinder Walmiki enabled Maharashtra to beat West Bengal 2-0 in another Group B match. The women’s quarterfinals will begin on Friday.

The Results: Men: Group B: Maharashtra beat West Bengal 2-0; Haryana beat Gujarat 7-0.

SWIMMING

The big names in Indian swimming dazzled by setting new games records on the fifth day of the 36 th National Games swimming events at the Sardar Patel Aquatic Complex here on Thursday.

Olympian Srihari Nataraj broke the existing record in 100m backstroke event while Madhya Pradesh’s Advait Page and crowd favourite Maana Patel kept their date with the record. Nina Venkatesh barged into the record breakers group by setting a new mark in 50m butterfly. Kerala’s Sajan Prakash swam to his third gold medal of the meet while winning the 50m butterfly.

Advait Page came up with a terrific kick in the final 50 metres to upstage leaders Aryan Nehra and Sajan Prakash to win the gold in 800m freestyle. Local lad Aryan Nehra set the pace and led for the most part of the race with Sajan Prakash stalking the leader. Advait, who was far behind the leaders, caught up with them in the final 100 metres. At the homestretch, Advait went all out and finished ahead of Aryan and Sajan with a new record of 8:12.24s.

In the 100m backstroke, Srihari Nataraj led from the start but slowed down at the finish in order to conserve energy for his last event, the 50m butterfly. However, Srihari still managed to set a new record by clocking 55.80s and broke P.S. Madhu’s old mark (57.62s) set in 2015.

But Srihari looked out of sorts in the 50m butterfly which saw Sajan Prakash blitz the field to take the gold in 25.10s.

Maana Patel proved that she is the undisputed queen of backstroke as she effortlessly won the 100m event without any competition. Maana broke her own old mark (1:05.32) by clocking 1:04.35s. In the final.

In 50m butterfly, Karnataka’s Nina Venkatesh bested Divya Satija, who had set a new record (28.76s) in the heats, for the gold. Nina clocked 28.39s for the new mark while Divya (28.63s) and Tanishi Gupta (28.68s) also came inside the existing mark.

Women’s results 1500m freestyle: 1. Bhavya Sachdeva (Del) (17:54.97), 2. Vritti Agarwal (Tel), 3. Hashika Ramachandra (Kar); 100m backstroke: 1. Maana Patel (Guj) (1:04.35 -NGR; OR – 1:05.32, Maana Patel, Gujarat, 2015), 2. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (Kar), 3. Palak Josh (Mah); 50m butterfly: 1. Nina Venkatesh (Kar) (28.39 – NGR; OR- 28.78, Divya Satija, Haryana, 2022), 2. Divya Satija (Har), 3. Tanishi Gupta (Kar).

Men’s results 800m freestyle: 1. Advait Page (MP) (8:12.24 -NGR; OR – 8:15.49, Sajan Prakash, Kerala, 2015), 2. Aryan Nehra (Guj), 3. Sajan Prakash (Ker); 100m backstroke: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Kar) (55.80s – NGR; OR – 57.62, P.S. Madhu, SSCB, 2015), 2. V. Vinayak (SSCB) & S.Siva (Kar); 50m butterfly: 1. Sajan Prakash (Ker) (25.10s), 2. Benedicton Rohit (TN), 3. Harsh Saroha (Har).

ARCHERY

Sangeeta gave a controlled performance to claim recurve women’s individual and team gold medals in the National Games at the Sanskardham archery ground on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Sangeeta’s performance helped Haryana secure four of five gold medals on offer in the recurve division. The side also bagged the men’s team and mixed team crowns.

On a cloudy and comparatively pleasant day, Sangeet, hailing from Hisar, defeated young Jharkhand archer Anshika Singh 6-2 (28-25, 26-23, 24-25, 28-26) in the individual final to emerge as the champion. Simranjeet Kaur bagged the bronze medal.

“I just focused on winning the gold medal. There was some wind, but I controlled my shooting and got good scores,” said Sangeeta.

Later, Sangeeta joined hands with Bhajan Kaur and Preeti to beat the star-studded Jharkhand trio of Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat and Dipti Kumari 5-4 (shoot-off: 28-27) in a closely-fought women’s team summit clash. The bronze went to host Gujarat.

Akash and Bhajan pipped Maharashtra’s Gaurav Lambe and Charuta Kamalpur 5-4 (shoot-off 19-16) for the top honour in the mixed team event. Jharkhand finished third.

Haryana got the men’s team title as well. Services could not compete in the final as one of its team members, Olympian Pravin Jadhav, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday because of dengue.

Atanu Das shone amid Haryana archers’ dominance as the Olympian beat a seasoned rival and last edition’s silver medallist Gurucharan Besra 6-4 (27-27, 28-27, 27-28, 28-28, 29-27) in a keenly-contested final to win his maiden recurve men’s individual crown.

Defending champion Tarundeep Rai picked up the bronze.

GOLF

Maharashtra's Rohan Patil enjoyed a sole lead with a score of five-under 67 among men and Karnataka’s Avani Prashanth carded a one-under 71 to lead the pack among women after the first round competitions of the National Games at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Haryana (143) in men’s section and Karnataka (144) in women’s section led in team competitions.

The scores (first round): Men: Individual: Rohan Patil 67; Abhinav Lohan and Karandeep Kochhar 68; Ishaan Chawhan 71; Arjun Bhati, Aryan Anand and Varoon Parmar 72. Team: Haryana 143; Maharashtra 144; Karnataka 146; Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh 147; West Bengal 149. Women: Individual: Avani Prashanth 71; Amandeep Kaur 72; Durga Nittur, Gaurika Bishnoi, Neha Tripathi and Kriti Chowhan 73; Nisha Patel 74. Team: Karnataka 144; Maharashtra and Punjab 150; Delhi 152; Haryana 153; Chandigarh 155.

