National Games 2022

National Games 2022, Soft Tennis: what is the sport, schedule, athletes in action, timings

The National Games 2022 soft tennis events will be held at Sabarmati Riverfront tennis courts V4 in Ahmedabad, from October 7 to October 11.

Team Sportstar
07 October, 2022 11:22 IST
Representative Image.

Representative Image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for DAGOC

Similar to tennis in some aspects, the usage of softer rubber ball to play soft tennis is one of the major difference. Due to the soft balls, the rackets are being used have a lower string compression and are light and more flexible.

The soft tennis balls are soft, hollow and light and are made of rubber and are filled with air. 6.6cm in size and 30~31 grams in weight. White and yellow are the official authorized colors.

A game is won by the individual/team has won four points first. In the case of when an individual/team has three points each, the game is continued until either player/pair has won two points continuously.

This event was not a part of the last edition of National Games held in Kerala.

Here is the schedule for the softball tennis events taking place on October 7.

(With inputs from Asian Soft Tennis Federation)

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

