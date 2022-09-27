Prannoy climbs to world no. 15 in latest BWF rankings for first time in four years

Indian ace shuttler H. S. Prannoy entered the top 15 of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings after a gap of almost four years.

He climbed up by one spot to break into the top 15 for the first time since October 2018.

On the other hand, the men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila and the mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Bhatnagar, achieved their best ranks of 23 and 30 respectively.

Dhruv and Arjun, who reached the quarterfinals of the world championships clinched the men’s doubles title at Maha Metro Maharashtra International Challenge badminton tournament in Nagpur earlier this month.

Recently, Prannoy became the world’s number one player in men’s singles, according to the BWF World Tour Rankings.

The 2022 BWF World Tour which started on January 11, will end on December 18. The tour consists of 22 tournaments, leading to the finals in December.

Prannoy was successful in reaching the finals of Swiss Open, followed by entering the semifinals in the Indonesia Open, Malaysia Masters 2022 and quarterfinals in the Malaysia Open, Singapore Open and Japan Open helping him enter the top 15 rankings.

(With inputs from ANI)