National Games 2022

National Games 2022, Table Tennis: Sutirtha stuns top seed Manika Batra

K. Keerthivasan
Surat 24 September, 2022 11:27 IST
Sutirtha Mukherjee in action.

Sutirtha Mukherjee in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Unseeded Sutirtha Mukherjee of West Bengal played a tight yet brilliant game to defeat the top seed Manika Batra of Delhi 11-6, 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6 in the women’s table tennis semifinals of the 36th National Games here on Saturday.

Sutirtha played to her strengths of perfect block, excellent consistency and good anticipation, seldom allowing the former Commonwealth Games star to get her confidence, and reach her maiden Games final.

Manika played really well, attacking and blocking well as is her wont. Sutirtha. too. was equal to the task blocking really well and attacking at the right moments to finish points.

