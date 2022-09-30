National Games 2022

Parvej Khan, Praveen Chithravel set new National Games records in 1500m, triple jump

Parvej clocked 3:40.89 to leave Bahadur Prasad’s 1994 National Games mark of 3:43.57 behind.

Y. B. Sarangi
GANDHINAGAR 30 September, 2022 21:26 IST
GANDHINAGAR 30 September, 2022 21:26 IST
Parvej Khan (568) of Services wins the men’s 1500M gold, and Ajay Kumar Saroj (731) comes second at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar on September 30, 2022.

Parvej Khan (568) of Services wins the men’s 1500M gold, and Ajay Kumar Saroj (731) comes second at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar on September 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

Parvej clocked 3:40.89 to leave Bahadur Prasad’s 1994 National Games mark of 3:43.57 behind.

Parvej Khan improved upon Bahadur Prasad’s 28-year-old record to win the men’s 1500m event in the athletics arena of the National Games at the IIT campus here on Friday.

Parvej clocked 3:40.89 to leave Bahadur’s 1994 mark of 3:43.57 behind.

Also Read
National Games 2022: Divya Kakran wins 76kg Wrestling gold; Jayanta Talukdar tops men’s recurve ranking round in Archery

In the absence of Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel stole the limelight by setting a new Games record and winning the men’s triple jump title. The Tamil Nadu jumper leaped to 16.68m to erase Ranjith Maheshwary’s 2015 mark of 16.66m.

“After the Commonwealth Games I was not training with full intensity. But I wanted to finish well here. The presence of Eldhose Paul and Aboobacker would have pushed me,” said Praveen.

Altogether six Games records were made on the opening day of the athletics events.

The results (winners only):
Men: 1500m: Parvej Khan (SSCB) 3:40.89 (GR, old 3:43.57, Bahadur Prasad, Pune, 1994); Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel (TN) 16.68m (GR, old 16.66m, Renjith Maheshwary, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Pun) 67.62m (GR, old 66.79, Harvinder Singh, Ranchi, 2011); 20km race walk: Devender Singh (SSCB) 1:26:25.00.
Women: 1500m: K.M. Chanda (Del) 4:19.59; High jump: Swapna Barman (MP) 1.83m (GR, old 1.82m, Bobby Aloysius, Ludhiana, 2001); Shot put: Kiran Baliyan (UP) 17.14m (GR, old 16.54m, Harbans Kaur, Imphal, 1999); Hammer throw: Sarita Romit Singh (UP) 61.03m; 20km race walk: Munita Prajapati (UP) 1:38:20.00 (GR, old 1:40:35.0, Sapna, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015).

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Slide shows

National Games 2022, September 30 highlights in pictures

36th National Games: Glimpses from the opening ceremony

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us