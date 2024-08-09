Paris 2024 Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record with 92.97m throw during javelin final

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres during the Paris 2024 Olympics final at the Stade de France on Thursday.

The previous best belonged to Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway, who threw the javelin at a distance of 90.57 metres during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Arshad, the silver medallist at the World Championships in 2023, had a previous personal best of 90.18 metres, which he secured at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. The throw had won him the gold medal.

The Pakistan athlete started the final with a foul attempt but catapulted himself to the top spot with the record throw on the second attempt. He followed it up with a throw of 88.72 metres in the third attempt.

India’s Neeraj Chopra followed closely behind after two attempts, landing a throw at 89.45 metres.