MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record with 92.97m throw during javelin final

The Pakistan athlete started the final with a foul attempt but catapulted himself to the top spot with the record throw on the second attempt.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 00:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres during the Paris 2024 Olympics final at the Stade de France on Thursday.

The previous best belonged to Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway, who threw the javelin at a distance of 90.57 metres during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Arshad, the silver medallist at the World Championships in 2023, had a previous personal best of 90.18 metres, which he secured at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. The throw had won him the gold medal.

The Pakistan athlete started the final with a foul attempt but catapulted himself to the top spot with the record throw on the second attempt. He followed it up with a throw of 88.72 metres in the third attempt.

India’s Neeraj Chopra followed closely behind after two attempts, landing a throw at 89.45 metres.

Related Topics

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Arshad Nadeem /

Neeraj Chopra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Tebogo shocks Lyles to win 200m gold; Nadeem registers OR in Men’s javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic Record to take lead in javelin final, Neeraj Chopra second with 89.45
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem crushes the Olympic Record with a 92.97m throw, Neeraj Chopra second with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands beats Germany in shoot-out to win men’s hockey gold
    AFP
  5. Arshad Nadeem throws 92.97m at Paris 2024 Olympics: Who have thrown over 90m in Men’s Javelin throw at Games?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Arshad Nadeem throws 92.97m at Paris 2024 Olympics: Who have thrown over 90m in Men’s Javelin throw at Games?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra records season-best throw of 89.45m in javelin final, in second place behind Arshad Nadeem after three rounds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record with 92.97m throw during javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who was the last medallist for Pakistan in Olympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Letsile Tebogo wins Botswana’s first Olympic gold in men’s 200m final, Lyles finishes with bronze
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13: Tebogo shocks Lyles to win 200m gold; Nadeem registers OR in Men’s javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, August 8, Day 13: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic Record to take lead in javelin final, Neeraj Chopra second with 89.45
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem crushes the Olympic Record with a 92.97m throw, Neeraj Chopra second with 89.45m
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Netherlands beats Germany in shoot-out to win men’s hockey gold
    AFP
  5. Arshad Nadeem throws 92.97m at Paris 2024 Olympics: Who have thrown over 90m in Men’s Javelin throw at Games?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment